Bergamo, Anne T. (Quickmire), - 95, of Vineland, passed away on March 11, 2021 at home. Anne was born on February 13, 1926. She moved with her family to Vineland in 1935 and graduated from SHHS in 1943. Anne graduated from Chestnut Hill College in 1947, earning a B.S. in Chemistry. She married Edwin C. Bergamo, her husband of 69 years, in 1949. In addition to her duties as a bookkeeper for the family farm, Anne was an active member of St. Mary's Church, East Vineland as well as the PTA at Sacred Heart School. Anne was predeceased by her husband Edwin; son Michael and daughter Maribeth Tobolski, as well as parents, Catherine and Foster Wood Quickmire; sisters, Madeline Ambrose, Catherine Rosati, Marie Procaccino, Giovanna Rubba and brother Jack Quickmire; in-laws Anna and Edward Bergamo, Viola and Arthur "Boots" Smaniotto, Mary Ann and Bill Dougherty, Edward Hurban, James Cowan & son-in-law John P. Morello. Anne is survived by her children, Anne Bergamo (Lewis Carluzzo), Charles Bergamo (Phyllis), Susanne Morello (Kevin Haight), Edwin Bergamo (Saralyn), Joseph Tobolski and Paul Bergamo (Tonia), along with 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; her brother, Ralph Quickmire (Nan), and sisters-in-law Elaine Cowan and Joan Hurban. Anne was well cared for by her "ladies", especially Shameria, Rosa, Monique, Carla, Kelli, Neola and Laverne, as well as Bayada Hospice nurse, Sandra. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. A church visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12:00 pm from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery- Vineland. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Anne may be made to: Team MB-Hunt for the Cure, 917 Garrison Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 (www.huntforthecure.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.