Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne Bruno
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Bruno, Anne, - 96, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her residence. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Anne was a graduate of Hammonton High School Class of 1942. She became associated with her dad in Bruno Oil Co for several years after graduating. She then enjoyed being a mom to her two children. Later in life, Anne joined the workforce as a Real Estate agent, that led to her career in the Title Insurance business. She became Manager and Assistant Vice President of Chelsea Title & Guaranty Company in Hammonton. She remained in the Title Business for 40 years. Anne was Trustee Emeritus of the Hammonton Chamber of Commerce and a Charter member of Kessler Hospital Foundation. During her earlier years, she was active in several organizations and chaired numerous fundraising events for, St. Joseph's Church and P.T.A, Catholic Daughters, Atlantic County Junior Miss Program, St. Augustine Prep School, Deborah Hospital and the Soroptimist Club in Hammonton. She also sang in St. Joseph's Church Choir for 40 years, which gave her much pleasure. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Bruno, her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Louise Bruno; her sister and brother-in-law Grace and Lance Littlefield and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Kay Bruno. She is survived by her son, Robert Berenato and her daughter, Judi Gibson and by several very special nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. Funeral Services and Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I had the very rare privilege of having spent almost as much of my youth at Mrs Berenato's, yes I am one of the few that still called her that. She would regularly take time to help me grow and was always so happy and supportive of my advanced in life. She was always very sweet and kind to me. I would regularly call her whenever I would eat meatballs made with her mother's recipe that Bob shared with me. She was amused that we called them Mrs. B's meatballs. I will miss our phone calls, our sharing of life's experiences and that very special lilt in her voice she reserved for Bob. She was special and I spent my last birthday having pizza with Bob and her at her home. I am sad at having lost such a fine person but warmed by the thought the tribulations of old age are gone. Be well Mrs. Berenato
Michael Ruberton
March 28, 2021
My deepest & sincere sympathy to Bob & Judy on the loss of your dear mother. Anne was my secretary at Chelsea Title when the office opened on Bellevue Ave. She took over as manager when I was transferred. She was present when I was ordained a deacon in 1976. Over the years I visited often & we laughed a lot but cried a lot on the loss of her wonderful Mom & her sister and her brothers & their spouses. I have been blessed with such a wonderful friend & I will miss her. Rest in the peace of the Lord my dear friend.
Deacon Joseph Becker
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results