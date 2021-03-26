I had the very rare privilege of having spent almost as much of my youth at Mrs Berenato's, yes I am one of the few that still called her that. She would regularly take time to help me grow and was always so happy and supportive of my advanced in life. She was always very sweet and kind to me. I would regularly call her whenever I would eat meatballs made with her mother's recipe that Bob shared with me. She was amused that we called them Mrs. B's meatballs. I will miss our phone calls, our sharing of life's experiences and that very special lilt in her voice she reserved for Bob. She was special and I spent my last birthday having pizza with Bob and her at her home. I am sad at having lost such a fine person but warmed by the thought the tribulations of old age are gone. Be well Mrs. Berenato

Michael Ruberton March 28, 2021