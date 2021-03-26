Bruno, Anne, - 96, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her residence. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Anne was a graduate of Hammonton High School Class of 1942. She became associated with her dad in Bruno Oil Co for several years after graduating. She then enjoyed being a mom to her two children. Later in life, Anne joined the workforce as a Real Estate agent, that led to her career in the Title Insurance business. She became Manager and Assistant Vice President of Chelsea Title & Guaranty Company in Hammonton. She remained in the Title Business for 40 years. Anne was Trustee Emeritus of the Hammonton Chamber of Commerce and a Charter member of Kessler Hospital Foundation. During her earlier years, she was active in several organizations and chaired numerous fundraising events for, St. Joseph's Church and P.T.A, Catholic Daughters, Atlantic County Junior Miss Program, St. Augustine Prep School, Deborah Hospital and the Soroptimist Club in Hammonton. She also sang in St. Joseph's Church Choir for 40 years, which gave her much pleasure. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Bruno, her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Louise Bruno; her sister and brother-in-law Grace and Lance Littlefield and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Kay Bruno. She is survived by her son, Robert Berenato and her daughter, Judi Gibson and by several very special nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. Funeral Services and Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2021.