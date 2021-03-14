Dantro, Anne, - 97, of Ventnor, quietly and serenely passed away on March 12, 2021 at Mainland Hospital with family present. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey she was an lifelong resident of Absecon Island. Born to Giusseppi and Carmela Scuncio, predeceased by her parents and brother Marc Scuncio and devoted husband Andrew M. Dantro. Anne was a hard worker and had a valuable work ethic. A graduate of Atlantic City Vocational School she retired from New Jersey Bell Telephone Company as the operator's supervisor in 1982 after working 35 years. Her time was well spent as a member of the Atlantic City chapter of "Telephone Pioneers of America" and "International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers". With such an open heart she would help family and friends, listen to their troubles, teach them how to dance the jitter bug, watch American Bandstand and learned to do the twist with Chubby Checker. She loved to read and was an avid watcher of Jeopardy with Alex Trebeck. Survived by her sisters Rosemary Merendino and Antoinette Folis, children Stephanie and Dennis, daughter-in-law Christina, grand children Dennis (Quadira), Bryan and Philip (Heather) along with her great grand children Adrian, Julian, Garrett and Adalyn and finally nieces Loretta Greenwood, Janice Merendino, Denise Conover, Michelle and Alexandra Symcack, Lisa Montemurro. Her nephews are Joseph Folis and Daniel DiMauro. We must recognize her caregiver Valerie and husband Joe. Anne will be dearly missed by all. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday March 16th , 11am at the St. Michael's Church , Atlantic City. Burial to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor – Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.