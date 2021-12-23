Fox, Anne Marie (Nancy), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, Anne Marie Fox (Parker) also known as Nancy Fox, 77, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home in Egg Harbor Township. Born in Pleasantville, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Anne M. Parker. Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Pleasantville High School. In 1964 she married John Fox III of Pleasantville. After the birth of her children, Nancy worked for Prudential Insurance, Linwood City Hall, and Linwood library. She lived in Egg Harbor Township with her family since 1971. After retiring in 2016, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and being by the ocean gave her great happiness and joy. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, her brother George Parker, and her daughter Christine Marie. She is survived by her husband John, her daughter Lisa (Robert) Nobel, sons Jim (Eileen) Fox and Jeff Fox; grandchildren - Amanda, Kristin, Shaun, Nicholas, Kelly, and Jamie, her sister Jane (George) Jones, brother John (Sandy) Parker, and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held privately with her family. Arrangements are being handled by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield. For condolences to the family, visit www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.