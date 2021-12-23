Menu
Anne Marie Fox
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Fox, Anne Marie (Nancy), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, Anne Marie Fox (Parker) also known as Nancy Fox, 77, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home in Egg Harbor Township. Born in Pleasantville, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Anne M. Parker. Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Pleasantville High School. In 1964 she married John Fox III of Pleasantville. After the birth of her children, Nancy worked for Prudential Insurance, Linwood City Hall, and Linwood library. She lived in Egg Harbor Township with her family since 1971. After retiring in 2016, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and being by the ocean gave her great happiness and joy. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, her brother George Parker, and her daughter Christine Marie. She is survived by her husband John, her daughter Lisa (Robert) Nobel, sons Jim (Eileen) Fox and Jeff Fox; grandchildren - Amanda, Kristin, Shaun, Nicholas, Kelly, and Jamie, her sister Jane (George) Jones, brother John (Sandy) Parker, and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held privately with her family. Arrangements are being handled by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield. For condolences to the family, visit www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a sweet, sweet lady, classmate of mine. RIP. Condolences to the family.
Lou Cullen
Friend
December 24, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. Her sense of humor was infectious. I met her through Garden Club and enjoyed her company.
Susan Camp
Other
December 23, 2021
John I am so so sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. Sorry she had to suffer. Thinking of you, and you family. I know the hurt is a tough one.
Kathy Fenwick
Other
December 23, 2021
