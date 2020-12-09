Pacula (DiFrancesco), Anne, - 101, of Margate, departed this life Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Complete Care of Linwood where she resided for the last 4 years. Born in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, to John and Anna Kontuly, she was the youngest of five children. Married in 1938 in Philadelphia to her first husband, Michael Pacula, Anne and Mike moved to Atlantic City, NJ and started their family. They raised their children, Joanne Lewallen and Michael Pacula, in Marvin Gardens, Margate and enjoyed over 30 years of marriage. For many years, Anne and her husband, Michael, were proprietors of several successful restaurants in Atlantic City: The Beer Barrel on Virginia Avenue, and later, Junior's, became a well-known restaurant on Tennessee Avenue. Anne also spent many years in Florida in Ft Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and most recently resided in Lighthouse Point where she had many close friends. Following the passing of her husband, Michael, Anne married Thomas DiFrancesco in 1973 and together they enjoyed many years of retirement in both Margate and Florida. A devout Catholic throughout her lifetime, Anne was very generous to Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Parish and Holy Trinity Parish, and in recent years even donated all her weekly bingo winnings to the church. She loved to cook and care for her family and was an accomplished knitter. Everyone who met Anne will remember her for her warm heart, bright smile, quick laugh, generous spirit, and sharp mind Anne is predeceased by her parents, John and Anna Kontuly; siblings, Joseph, John, Michael, and Stephen; spouses, Michael Pacula and Thomas DiFrancesco; and her children, Joanne Lewallen and Michael Pacula. Lovingly known as Nana, Anne is survived by 8 grandchildren and their spouses; Debby Rondeau, Donna Fifield (her primary caregiver), Michael Pacula, Billy Pacula, Patti Brennan, Jodi Wolcott, Frank Lewallen, Michael Lewallen; 11 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation services will be held from 1-1:30 pm on Thursday, December 10th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ. Graveside services to follow at 2pm in Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers from Complete Care at Linwood for the dedicated and respectful care given to Anne while she resided there. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.