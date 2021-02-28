Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annette L. Smith
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
Smith, Annette L, - 63, of Mays Landing, passed away on Feb 15, 2021. Annette was born June 13, 1957 in Somers Point. Daughter of the late George & Anita (nee Lukasiewicz) Smith. Survived by children Anthony, Nick, Heather (Eric) and Dylan, and grandchildren Anthony Jr., Kayden, Logan, Terran & Finley. Service & burial were private at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Annette.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
19
Graveside service
11:45a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Shelly Jones Schubert
March 11, 2021
Shelly Jones Schubert
March 11, 2021
Shelly Jones Schubert
March 11, 2021
Shelly Jones Schubert
March 11, 2021
Shelly Jones Schubert
March 11, 2021
I will never forget the good times we had going on our Florida Disney World trip in the 1970s. We camped in the orange grove. Life was simple then. Annette was a friend who cared about her friends and loved her family. A good, kind person who went through several tragedies in her life. I so admire Annette because of her strength through the hard times and commitment to her children. I was so blessed to be a part of your life. Rest in peace dearest Annette.
Shelly Jones Schubert
March 11, 2021
I am so sorry to see that Annette has passed away. I remember her as a small child. Her parents lived in the home on Bethel Road next to my parents. That was a good many years ago, but I will never forget her whole wonderful family.
Irene Greis Brookes
March 1, 2021
Annette you were always kind and so funny. I considered you my friend. You will be missed. RIP
Linda Miller
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results