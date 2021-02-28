I will never forget the good times we had going on our Florida Disney World trip in the 1970s. We camped in the orange grove. Life was simple then. Annette was a friend who cared about her friends and loved her family. A good, kind person who went through several tragedies in her life. I so admire Annette because of her strength through the hard times and commitment to her children. I was so blessed to be a part of your life. Rest in peace dearest Annette.

Shelly Jones Schubert March 11, 2021