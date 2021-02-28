Smith, Annette L, - 63, of Mays Landing, passed away on Feb 15, 2021. Annette was born June 13, 1957 in Somers Point. Daughter of the late George & Anita (nee Lukasiewicz) Smith. Survived by children Anthony, Nick, Heather (Eric) and Dylan, and grandchildren Anthony Jr., Kayden, Logan, Terran & Finley. Service & burial were private at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Annette.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.