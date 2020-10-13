Pecora, Annina "Anna" (nee Celebre), - 86, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Anna was born in Rende Cosenza, Italy, and relocated to Hammonton, NJ in 1964 where she raised her family along with her late husband Francesco. She worked as a seamstress performing alterations for W.B. Kessler Clothing Company for over 15 years. Her true love was spending time with her friends and family, especially her adored grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and made the best Sunday meatballs and sauce. She also liked to garden, sew, and take trips to the casino. A devout Roman Catholic, she attended weekly Mass in Hammonton, NJ. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Francesco, parents Santo and Rosina Celebre, granddaughter Regina Anne Pecora, and 11 siblings – Luigi, Michele, Giovanni, Giuseppe, Ottavio, Antonio, Salvatore, Francesco, Concetta, Marietta, and Antonietta. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Anna is survived by her two sons, Giancarlo and his wife Kay of Simi Valley, CA, and Giulio and his wife Doreen of Hillsborough, NJ. Loving grandmother to Darren Michael, Amanda Elizabeth, and Brian James Francesco along with Darren's fiancée, Liz Bednar, and Amanda's fiancé, Sean DeFazio. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday, October 15 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Marinella Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to Liberty Dialysis, 392 N White Horse Pike, Hammonton NJ. To share condolences, please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 13, 2020.