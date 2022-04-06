Ariemma, Anthony, - 49, of West Creek, NJ Anthony M. Ariemma "Tony", age 49 of West Creek, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 12, 1972 in Summit, NJ. He was the son of Bernadette and Rainard Ariemma. He was the oldest of four children. Anthony was a businessman through and through, owning and operating two businesses of 20 plus years in Atlantic City NJ. He also helped his daughter Alyssa open her business recently. He loved to gamble, specifically on Let it Ride and watch his beloved Jets with his son Thomas. He was a season ticket holder for 10 years. He loved to go shooting with his sons-in-law and watch the fights on the weekends. He was a huge movie buff. You could usually find him in his home theater if he wasn't working. He loved to BBQ and spend pool days with his huge family playing horseshoes. He loved putting on a firework show every year for the 4th of July, which was better than the boardwalk! Christmas was always his favorite time watching his kids and grandkids open presents before making his Italian feast with his famous meatballs and chicken parmesan. Most of all he was a family man. He was a loving husband, a caring father, an awesome uncle, and an amazing Papa to his 9 grandchildren. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Carrie L. Ariemma, his parents, Bernadette and Rainard Ariemma, his siblings Michael, Joseph, and Jennifer Ariemma, his daughter Candace Van Dyke and her husband Joshua Van Dyke and their daughter Gaia, his daughter Angelina Whited and her husband Wesley Whited Jr and their sons Wesley and Luke, his son Thomas Ariemma and his wife Katherin Ariemma and daughters Keira, Olivia, and Madison, his daughter Alyssa Ariemma-Sanchez and her husband Oscar Sanchez and their daughter Rosalie, and his son Jayson Oratch and his wife Sara Oratch and their sons Noah and Henry. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, employees, and lifelong friends. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Rd, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. At the convenience of the family, interment will be private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 6, 2022.