Dennison, Anthony J., Jr., - 88, of North Wildwood, Anthony J. "Jack" Dennison, 88, of North Wildwood, and formerly of Medford, died December 15, 2021 in Moorestown. Born at Hattie Long's Maternity Home in Wildwood, he attended St. Ann's School in his early years, before moving to Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia, and earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from LaSalle University. While in college, Jack married Patricia Hannon, and they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in August. Jack worked as an engineer, primarily in the aerospace industry, and went on to earn a master's degree in applied mathematics and theoretical physics from Temple University. Throughout his career, he oversaw many projects, first for General Electric Corp., then RCA, and eventually retiring with Lockheed Martin. Jack was an integral part of designing the software that resulted in the safe return of the nation's first two-man flight in NASA's Gemini series of space missions in 1962. Once Jack and Patsy started a family, they moved to King of Prussia, Pa., then relocated to Medford, NJ, in 1971, where they resided until moving back to the island of his birth in 2004. Jack was predeceased by his son, Timothy. He is survived by his wife of nearly seven decades, Patricia; daughters Christiann (Thomas) Rodgers, and Jeannine (Kevin) Yecco; a son, Anthony J. Dennison III (Sandy); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, John D. Hannon Jr. A Visitation will be held beginning at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Medford Village. Arrangements are by Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation @ www.2t2.org
or National Right to Life @ www.nrlc.org/donate
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2021.