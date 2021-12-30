Desiere, Anthony Louis "Zip", - 83, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a longtime Vineland resident. Anthony served in the Marine Reserves from 1956-1960. He started his career in the Electric Motor Repair industry working alongside his father at Phil Desiere Electric Motor Service for close to 30 years. At which time in 1978 he founded "D" Electric Motors, Inc. of Vineland where he served as President for over 43 years. He is survived by son Daren and his wife Lauren (née Schelder) Desiere of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Son Daryl and his wife Stacy (née Gullo) Desiere of Vineland. Son Devin and his wife Paige (née South) Desiere of Pittsgrove, NJ. Daughter Denyse and her husband Richard Galasso of Matawan, NJ. Anthony is survived by his 5 grandchildren Shannon Desiere, Alex Desiere, Ashley Desiere, Devin Desiere and Christopher Galasso. He is also survived by his sister Louise (née Desiere) Cascia of Vineland and his brother Philip Desiere of New York City. He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Mary (née Panzino) Desiere of Vineland. As well as his sister Mary (née Desiere) Boston of Pittsgrove, NJ. Anthony was an avid golfer and poker player. He was past President of the Vineland Lions Club and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Vineland. He spent many years involved in the Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) where he served as past President on the local chapter. Eventually Anthony rose to International Director Region 3 -1993-1996. He was a very proud supporter/sponsor and coach of East Vineland Little League in the 1980's. His favorite pastime was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and listening to Frank Sinatra. Relatives & friends will be received Sunday evening, January 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. Combined funeral services for Anthony & Jacqueline will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.