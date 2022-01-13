Fernetti, Anthony, - 82, of Margate, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 9, 2022. Anthony was born in Atlantic City on October 18, 1939 to the late Evo and Nicolette Fernetti. After moving to Landisville he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Jane Ralph. Together they moved to the shore where Anthony began his career and raised his family. He was the proud owner of Anthony's Hair Design, which he owned and operated for 60 years in Margate. His customers were also his friends, not only did you get a great haircut, but always left with a smile! He will surely be missed in the community. He had a passion for fishing and could always be found on the back bay. He took great pride in passing his love of the water to his children and grandchildren, who he adored more than anything. He is predeceased by his wife, Nancy of 60 years, his siblings Dolores Kershaw, Joe and Alan Fernetti. He is survived by his four children, Dean Fernetti, Denise Falvo (Tony), Dawn Giaccone (Joe) and Debbi Brittain (Pat). Along with his 9 grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica, Samantha, Julia, Taylor, Hanna, PJ, Jillian and Anthony. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15th from 9-11:30AM with a service following at 11:30AM at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Old Fogey Farm at oldfogeyfarm.org/product/donation
. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.