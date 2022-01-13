Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Fernetti
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Fernetti, Anthony, - 82, of Margate, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 9, 2022. Anthony was born in Atlantic City on October 18, 1939 to the late Evo and Nicolette Fernetti. After moving to Landisville he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Jane Ralph. Together they moved to the shore where Anthony began his career and raised his family. He was the proud owner of Anthony's Hair Design, which he owned and operated for 60 years in Margate. His customers were also his friends, not only did you get a great haircut, but always left with a smile! He will surely be missed in the community. He had a passion for fishing and could always be found on the back bay. He took great pride in passing his love of the water to his children and grandchildren, who he adored more than anything. He is predeceased by his wife, Nancy of 60 years, his siblings Dolores Kershaw, Joe and Alan Fernetti. He is survived by his four children, Dean Fernetti, Denise Falvo (Tony), Dawn Giaccone (Joe) and Debbi Brittain (Pat). Along with his 9 grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica, Samantha, Julia, Taylor, Hanna, PJ, Jillian and Anthony. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15th from 9-11:30AM with a service following at 11:30AM at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Old Fogey Farm at oldfogeyfarm.org/product/donation. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Jan
15
Service
11:30a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Dawn we are sending you our deepest sympathy and condolences for the loss of your dear father.
Antonella and Nino Rifici
January 16, 2022
Tony has a special place in our family and in my heart. He was my dad´s best friend and that friendship lasted for over 45 years. From haircuts, fishing, cooking the day´s catch, family celebrations, and of course a good dose of practical jokes, Tony made a lifetime of memories for our family. He will be forever loved, remembered and missed. ~Jean Green Federici
Jean Green Federici
Friend
January 15, 2022
The Norman & Anna Green Family
January 15, 2022
My heart is so sad to hear of Tony's passing. He was a kind, sensible, humorous and loving man. He always welcomed me and treated me with kindness, hospitality and warmth. I have wonderful memories of him bbq'ing blue fish in the back yard like nobody's business. He had many talents and he blessed many people with his gifts. I pray for his family that God will comfort them in there time of grief. I am blessed to be the mother of his 1st grandchild and grandson, Anthony. He will be sorely missed.
Grace
Family
January 15, 2022
I loved and respected your father very much. He was a great man and always very kind. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Salvatore Bilello
January 15, 2022
Dawn and family Warmest condolences to you and your family Bambi, Ed and family
bambi
January 15, 2022
Tony was like a grandfather to me, we had a very special relationship. Love you Tony!!!!!!
Robin Soble
January 14, 2022
Joni Taxin and Michael Soble
January 14, 2022
Tony was one of the kindest, funniest, most generous people in the world, and best crab fishermen in New Jersey. We knew Tony and valued his friendship for 45 years, he kept his boat in one of our docks in Margate, he cut our hair, our children´s hair, and our grandchildren´s hair, and was a great friend to us all, and whenever our family came back to town to visit after we all moved to Utah, he was our first stop to say hello and get a big hug. Having him at our docks was such a pleasure, he respected the ocean as much as we did, and always had great stories to tell whilst we all cleaned our boats. Tony filled the world with such joy, always a smile and a joke, a vibrant light has gone out with his passing. He surely will be missed by all of our family. Rest In Peace, dear Tony, you have left us too soon, but with wonderful memories. Joni and Michael Soble, Noël, Gage and Robert Moyer, Dana, Izzi, Sayde Rothermel Britt Aaronson, Rob and Jacquie Soble and the rest of our family.
Joni Taxin and Michael Soble
Friend
January 14, 2022
My condolence to the Fernetti family
IVA ZANNI
January 13, 2022
Anthony or Tony cut my hair ever since I was a little kid. I was friends with his son Dean we used to fish under the Margate Bridge. And the Longport Bridge. He was my mentor when I had trouble at home with own father he was just like my father. He loved his coffee and telling jokes and making the kids in his shop always laugh. He was my second Dad. Rest in peace my friend find all the best fishing spots in heaven. 1962 till just recently the longest any business ever lasted in Margate a record that will never be broken. To all his children and friends God bless all of you. We remember the great times
Chet Shavelson
Friend
January 13, 2022
Tony was one of the funniest guys I ever met. I always enjoyed when he cut my hair because I knew I'd be laughing from the moment I sat in his chair till I walked out the door. He will be missed.
Bob Bank
Friend
January 13, 2022
I will always have happy memories of Tony. He always brought a smile to my face. Prayers and hugs to the family.
Robin (Ricci)
Family
January 13, 2022
Tony was so great and I have fond memories of doing the musical "Lil' Abner" at the Jewish Community Center with him. And having dinner at his house where he had to carve the turkey LOL!
Jerome Cleary
Friend
January 13, 2022
My condolences to the Fernetti family. Tony cut my hair for 45 years.And yes we always had a laugh each and every time. RIP my friend.
Ed Weeks
Friend
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results