Tony was one of the kindest, funniest, most generous people in the world, and best crab fishermen in New Jersey. We knew Tony and valued his friendship for 45 years, he kept his boat in one of our docks in Margate, he cut our hair, our children´s hair, and our grandchildren´s hair, and was a great friend to us all, and whenever our family came back to town to visit after we all moved to Utah, he was our first stop to say hello and get a big hug. Having him at our docks was such a pleasure, he respected the ocean as much as we did, and always had great stories to tell whilst we all cleaned our boats. Tony filled the world with such joy, always a smile and a joke, a vibrant light has gone out with his passing. He surely will be missed by all of our family. Rest In Peace, dear Tony, you have left us too soon, but with wonderful memories. Joni and Michael Soble, Noël, Gage and Robert Moyer, Dana, Izzi, Sayde Rothermel Britt Aaronson, Rob and Jacquie Soble and the rest of our family.

Joni Taxin and Michael Soble Friend January 14, 2022