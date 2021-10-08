Ficara, Anthony, - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point NJ on September 25, 2021 as a result of COVID 19 pneumonia. Anthony was born on November 4, 1948 in Camden, NJ to the late Cuncetto Antonio Ficara and Doreen Squire Ficara. Anthony was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated from Woodbury High School in 1966 and then attended college in Iowa before moving back to NJ shortly after. Anthony spent the bulk of his professional career as a distribution manager for different companies. Over the years he developed many strong friendships as his career moved him to Wabash IN, Miami FL, New Hope PA, and Warsaw IN. There he loved playing dominoes, entertaining and laughing with friends on Pike Lake in Warsaw with his late second wife, Monica. Later he and Monica moved back to NJ and settled in West Deptford Twp, bringing him back closer to family and where new friendships were formed. He retired from ACE Motors in Woodbury, NJ in 2011. He became widowed in 2009 and spent the last decade of his life shared in the company of his fiance´, Herba Rubinfine. They resided in Egg Harbor Twp where they enjoyed an active lifestyle of dancing and dining with friends. On any given night they could be found on the dance floor with their favorite DJ, Jerry Blavat. Anthony remained a loyal Philadelphia sports fan throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed both playing and watching golf, Indy Car, Nascar, losing to his son Brian in Gin Rummy and rooting for Indiana University football and basketball. What he loved most was his family. He loved telling stories and showing off pictures of his granddaughters, Gabrielle and Emma Grace. Friends and family will remember him most for his humor, love, and generosity. Anthony is survived by his fiance´ Herba Rubinfine, a devoted father to Brian (Cynthia), and loving grandfather to Gabrielle (21) and Emma Grace (19); siblings: Thomas, Theresa (James) Shields, Kevin, & Matthew; nieces and nephews: James Shields (Patricia), Kelly MacFarland (Michael) Michael Shields (Meghann), Jacqueline Sheilds, Kyle Ficara, Korey Ficara, Matisyn Ficara, Drake Ficara, Lukas Ficara, Christian Ficara, Brandon Ficara, Caroline Ficara, and Andrew Ficara. His fiance´, Herba, would like to invite all of their dancing community to attend a memorial celebration for Anthony on October 10, 2021at 58th Street Beach, Ocean City, NJ at 2pm. Please bring a beach chair. An additional family & friends celebration of life will be held later in December date TBD. In lieu of funeral services, the family respectfully asked that donations be sent in Anthony's memory to a charity close to your heart. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2021.