Ficara, Anthony, - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point NJ on September 25, 2021 as a result of COVID 19 pneumonia. Anthony was born on November 4, 1948 in Camden, NJ to the late Cuncetto Antonio Ficara and Doreen Squire Ficara. Anthony was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated from Woodbury High School in 1966 and then attended college in Iowa before moving back to NJ shortly after. Anthony spent the bulk of his professional career as a distribution manager for different companies. Over the years he developed many strong friendships as his career moved him to Wabash IN, Miami FL, New Hope PA, and Warsaw IN. There he loved playing dominoes, entertaining and laughing with friends on Pike Lake in Warsaw with his late second wife, Monica. Later he and Monica moved back to NJ and settled in West Deptford Twp, bringing him back closer to family and where new friendships were formed. He retired from ACE Motors in Woodbury, NJ in 2011. He became widowed in 2009 and spent the last decade of his life shared in the company of his fiance´, Herba Rubinfine. They resided in Egg Harbor Twp where they enjoyed an active lifestyle of dancing and dining with friends. On any given night they could be found on the dance floor with their favorite DJ, Jerry Blavat. Anthony remained a loyal Philadelphia sports fan throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed both playing and watching golf, Indy Car, Nascar, losing to his son Brian in Gin Rummy and rooting for Indiana University football and basketball. What he loved most was his family. He loved telling stories and showing off pictures of his granddaughters, Gabrielle and Emma Grace. Friends and family will remember him most for his humor, love, and generosity. Anthony is survived by his fiance´ Herba Rubinfine, a devoted father to Brian (Cynthia), and loving grandfather to Gabrielle (21) and Emma Grace (19); siblings: Thomas, Theresa (James) Shields, Kevin, & Matthew; nieces and nephews: James Shields (Patricia), Kelly MacFarland (Michael) Michael Shields (Meghann), Jacqueline Sheilds, Kyle Ficara, Korey Ficara, Matisyn Ficara, Drake Ficara, Lukas Ficara, Christian Ficara, Brandon Ficara, Caroline Ficara, and Andrew Ficara. His fiance´, Herba, would like to invite all of their dancing community to attend a memorial celebration for Anthony on October 10, 2021at 58th Street Beach, Ocean City, NJ at 2pm. Please bring a beach chair. An additional family & friends celebration of life will be held later in December date TBD. In lieu of funeral services, the family respectfully asked that donations be sent in Anthony's memory to a charity close to your heart. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2021.
Just saw this. Tony and I worked together in the 1990's at Simkar Lighting in Philadelphia. We had a great working relationship and friendship over those years. My deepest Condolences to Tony's family.
Michael Slish
Work
February 21, 2022
Briqn, So sorry to hear about the loss of your dear father who was an awesome neighbor of ours on Woodlane Drive. May his memory comfort you in these difficult days. RIP, Anthony.
John and Nancy Barna
Friend
October 10, 2021
While we did not know Anthony well, we always appreciated his friendliness to us at the Jerry Blavat dances (Memories, Golden Nugget), where he was one of Jerry's favorites. Our sincere condolences go out to his fiancee Herba and his family. May Anthony Rest In Peace.
Augie & Joanne Talevi
October 9, 2021
My Very Sincere Sympathy to Herba, Family and Friends on the loss of Anthony! May his Memory be a Blessing.
Shelly Friedrich
October 8, 2021
I will miss Anthony`s camaraderie. Laughing and Singing together. My condolences to Herba and both families. Cara Mia!
Wayne Hartford
October 7, 2021
Sorry to hear about Anthony. Saw him last at our 45th Woodbury High School reunion. Deepest sympathy to his family and close friends.
Ron Riskie
October 7, 2021
I didn't know Anthony that well ---mostly from your stories and pictures--but you two always looked very happy together--RIP
Todd Lovitz
October 7, 2021
Sending you my deepest sympathy. I loved seeing your FB post with Anthony. May all of these happy memories help you through this difficult time. Rejoice in his love and memory my friend.
Barbara Steinman Kornbluh
October 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to Herba and Anthony´s family. Anthony left us all with fond memories, always fun to be around, and always brought smiles to our faces. He will truly be missed.
RIP Anthony
Linda Krebs
October 7, 2021
Anthony was a wonderful person. He always had a hello and a smile . He will be missed. May God Bless Him and his family!
Joe and Monica Pitetti
October 7, 2021
He will be missed by all. He made as all laugh.
Kathy
October 7, 2021
So sorry to learn of Anthony's passing. My prayers are with the family. I remember the Ficara family well!