Anthony P. Flacco
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Flacco, Anthony P., - 79, of Wildwood Crest, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA. He has been a lifelong resident for 77 years. Anthony served in the Army National Guard followed by working in the family (Flacco's Market and Wholesale Produce) business for 45 years. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Barbara Flacco nee DiSilvestro. 1 daughter Barbara Murray (Joseph). 2 granddaughters Brenna and Mollie Farrell. 1 brother Louis Flacco (Marie) and 1 sister Jean Bowman (Harold). Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Cape May, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
