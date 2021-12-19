FRANCESCO, ANTHONY, - 75, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away on December 14, 2021 at the Home Health Care Center of Galloway following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Atlantic City January 6, 1946 to Anthony Sr. and Lydia (nee Price) and was a lifelong area resident. Anthony served honorably in the Army National Guard before starting a career in heating and air conditioning, working first for Burkard and then Duell Fuel for many years. Anthony enjoyed over the years, dabbling in photography with his brother Richard, and he also built a decent size music collection. And he enjoyed being with his friends over the years at his hangouts of Kelly's Corner Pub and Tony's Baltimore Grill. He valued his lifelong friendships with Tim, Frank, Karen and the gang. He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Michelle, brothers and sisters; Joseph, Beatrice (Gordy), Barbara, Geraldine (Browne), and Victor. He is survived by his son Anthony III (Dan), brothers Richard (Cindy) and Louis; as well as many nieces and nephews and his many friends. Services for Anthony Francesco will be 11:00am Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 10:00am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Route 40 in Mays Landing. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC/AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.