Grasso, Anthony " Tony" J., Sr., - 93, of Elm, NJ passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021 surrounded by his family at the age of 93. Tony was born in Elm, NJ on March 13, 1928 where he was a lifelong resident. Tony was the son of Carmen and Anna (DiMeglio) Grasso. From a young age, Tony worked on the family peach farm which was established in 1911. He was actively involved until his passing. The Bluebird Farm legacy continues today with his son, Anthony Grasso Jr. and grandsons. In his younger years, he was an integral part of establishing the Elm Fire Company where he volunteered as a firefighter. Some of Tony's fondest memories were of his trips to Ischia, Italy with his wife, Joan. Tony's faith and family were by far the most important part of his life. Tony is survived by his wife of 43 years Joan E. (nee Gallagher); son Anthony Jr. (Lori), daughter's Diane Falconiero (James), Lisa Falasca (Dan). Loving grandfather to Robert Maccarella (Nikki), Anthony Grasso III (Dana), Danny Falasca (Julia), Nicholas Grasso (Summer), Morgan Falasca. Great grandfather to Travis and Benjamin Grasso, Russell Grasso, Charlotte Falasca. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 3, 2021 11 AM at the St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish St Anthony of Padua Church 285 US-206, Hammonton, NJ. A viewing will be held from 10 - 11AM in the Church Hall adjacent to the church prior to mass. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory can be made to the Elm Volunteer Fire Co. 569 Rt 30, Elm, NJ 08037. Arrangements Landolfi Funeral Home. Condolences:www.landolfihammonton.com



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 1, 2021.