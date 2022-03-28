Hickman, Anthony John, - 20, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Affectionately called "Little Peanut", he was born in Camden and was a lifetime resident here. He was presently serving in the U.S. Army National Guard. Anthony worked at Freda's Café in Cape May. He enjoyed flowers and gardening as well as fishing and playing video games. Anthony is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melissa Frederick and Dave Mawhinney; his father and stepmother, Anthony and Lisa Hickman; his grandparents, John and Dorothy Frederick and Kimberly and Dave Wigglesworth; and his sisters and brothers, Olivia Mawhinney, Kristopher Hill, Eric Konczyk, Rylee Konczyk, and David Mawhinney. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - New Jersey Chapter, PO Box 3068, Hoboken, NJ 07030. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2022.