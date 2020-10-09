Migliaccio, Anthony Michael, - 63, of Somers Point, "Mig" passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was a graduate of Ocean City High School Class of 1975. Tony's employment included Harry William's Painting, Carmen Costanza Construction, and Edmund Wishman Builders before he began his firefighter/EMT career with the Ocean City Fire Department, retiring after 25 years in 2010. While working in the fire department, Tony also held a side job with McAllister the Service Company for 27 years. He began that career driving an oil truck, then moving to heating/air conditioning installer to his final position of foreman. "Mig" wore many hats throughout his lifetime learning new trades and meeting new people along the way. After retiring from the Ocean City Fire Department, Tony became a member of the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Department, Company #2, to serve alongside of his daughter, and share in their passion to serve. He had served as Safety Officer and chairman of the house committee. Tony also enjoyed surfing and fishing. He was one of the founding members of the Ocean City Beach Buggy Association Fishing Club. He was a Ham Radio enthusiast with memberships and affiliations with SCARA, ECARS, Atlantic County Auxcomm, and Southern Counties Amateur Radio Association. Tony was also a member and range officer volunteer at the Atlantic County Firearms Training Center where he led weekly shooting competitions. He was an NRA Certified Instructor and NRA Range Safety Officer. Tony also enjoyed playing his guitars and getting together with his friends for a jam session. He loved music. Tony became a proud member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club NJ #23, where he served as Road Captain and held the position of Vice-President, and was an active member on NJ Chapter 16. Tony loved to ride but loved the camaraderie more. He was proud to be invited to ride along with the Legion Riders and take part in their events. Tony also had a love for woodworking projects and home improvements, as well as, taking his wife on birding trips and day trip adventures throughout South Jersey. Tony is well known for his banter on social media, quick wit, and sense of humor, but mostly for his love and loyalty to his family and friends. Tony is predeceased by his parents, Anthony R Migliaccio and Charlotte J (Saylor) Migliaccio. He is survived by the love of his life, Linda J (Papaycik) Migliaccio, son Anthony J Migliaccio (Heather Christine Berchtold), daughter Meghan J (Migliaccio) Tiniakos (Stratis Tiniakos), and four grandchildren, Stelios, Amelia, Alyce, and George, sisters Carla Migliaccio (Edward Robert "Bogey" Bogart) and Marie A Migliaccio (Jennifer Sandersfeld), and his Mother-in-Law-Dear, Eugenia (Wagner) Papaycik. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ on Sunday, October 11th, 2-5pm. Burial and prayer service will be Monday, October 12th, 11am at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. Memorial contributions are suggested to, Ocean City Firefighter's Association - P.O. Box 593, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226; Red Knights Motorcycle Club NJ #23 - 30 Emerald Drive, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234; The Legion Riders - P. O. Box 199, Northfield, NJ 08225; SPVFD Co. #2 - P.O. Box 11, Somers Point, NJ 08244 - Let them know Tony sent you. Please keep a smile in your heart for Tony always. And keep an eye out for motorcycles, look twice, save a life! Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2020.