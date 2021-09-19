Palomba, Anthony "Tony", - 86, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Anthony was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent time living in Queens, NY before moving to Little Egg Harbor 36 years ago. Anthony retired from working for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Company and was a communicant of St Theresa's R.C. Church. He was very active in his community and loved going to Atlantic City, spending time with friends, being social, going to NYC and gardening. Anthony was predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Gertrude Palomba and brother Raymond Palomba. He is survived by his niece, 2 nephews, 4 cousins, his beloved friend on 64 years Joe Bocchino and many other cherished friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at 11am at St Theresa's Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by Entombment in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Popcorn Park Zoo at www.ahscares.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.