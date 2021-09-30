Swezeny, Anthony Michael, - 33, of Egg Harbor Twp., was taken from us abruptly when a driver ran a red light on the Black Horse Pike on September 27th, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, he resided in Egg Harbor Township for most of his life, other than a brief stay in Los Angeles. He graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 2006, where he made many lifelong friends within his 4 year band career who all fondly remember him as "Chester". Following his passion, he worked many years as a cook, the most recent being the cook at Chili's in Mays Landing. Growing up, he was part of a local little league, an altar server at St. Peters in Pleasantville, and participated in karate. As he grew, so did his passions branching out into movies, cooking, music, reading, all various sorts of media and fun adventures with his friends. Survived by his mother and father, Sue and Rich, his siblings, Rebecca and Julian, brother in law Brian, Aunt Kathy, Aunt Liz, Uncle Bob, Aunt Barbara, Aunt Patricia, Uncle Dan, Uncle Jack, and Aunt Ronnie. A viewing for Anthony will be held, Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Interment to follow at Seaside Cemetery. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.