Anthony Michael Swezeny
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
Swezeny, Anthony Michael, - 33, of Egg Harbor Twp., was taken from us abruptly when a driver ran a red light on the Black Horse Pike on September 27th, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, he resided in Egg Harbor Township for most of his life, other than a brief stay in Los Angeles. He graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 2006, where he made many lifelong friends within his 4 year band career who all fondly remember him as "Chester". Following his passion, he worked many years as a cook, the most recent being the cook at Chili's in Mays Landing. Growing up, he was part of a local little league, an altar server at St. Peters in Pleasantville, and participated in karate. As he grew, so did his passions branching out into movies, cooking, music, reading, all various sorts of media and fun adventures with his friends. Survived by his mother and father, Sue and Rich, his siblings, Rebecca and Julian, brother in law Brian, Aunt Kathy, Aunt Liz, Uncle Bob, Aunt Barbara, Aunt Patricia, Uncle Dan, Uncle Jack, and Aunt Ronnie. A viewing for Anthony will be held, Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Interment to follow at Seaside Cemetery. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Oct
4
Interment
Seaside Cemetery
NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
May the memory of your son bring a smile to your face before a tear to your eye.
Joanne Famularo
October 4, 2021
Nadine Flynn
October 4, 2021
Dear Swezeny Family; I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Anthony. He was so kind and caring to all who knew him. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless all of you always.
Deborah Del Viscio & Family
Other
October 3, 2021
Words cannot convey how sorry I am for your loss. To lose a son, brother, so tragically is heart wrenching. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you all in this time of great sadness.
Carolyn Binninger
October 3, 2021
My daughter and I witnessed Anthony's life taken away from this world. I was so sad and shocked, I could not believe it was happening. My heart and prayers went to the family right away. I could not imagine the family getting the bad news that Monday morning. My family is praying for you each day. May God help you take one step at a time each day. May He give you strength and take away the pain each day. May Anthony's Saul Rest In Peace!
Jeany Magomero
Other
October 3, 2021
Words cannot express the sadness I feel for your family at this time. Know that you are in my prayers with a hope that happy memories will comfort you in the days ahead.
Terri Baker
October 3, 2021
- Karen and Kevin Fernandes
October 1, 2021
To the Swezeny Family, There are no adequate words to convey our deepest sympathy. Our hearts are broken for you as you navigate this life with grief as an unwelcomed companion. Peace be with you. Lou, Nikki and Matt Vilardo
The Vilardo Family
October 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your tragic loss.
Hamilton Resident
September 30, 2021
