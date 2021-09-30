My daughter and I witnessed Anthony's life taken away from this world. I was so sad and shocked, I could not believe it was happening. My heart and prayers went to the family right away. I could not imagine the family getting the bad news that Monday morning. My family is praying for you each day. May God help you take one step at a time each day. May He give you strength and take away the pain each day. May Anthony's Saul Rest In Peace!

Jeany Magomero Other October 3, 2021