Tartaglia, Anthony "Tony" Joseph, Sr., - passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021. Anthony is survived by his three children (Tony Tartaglia, Jr, Denise Lewis and Lori Rappucci), 6 grandchildren (Kristen Watts, Anthony Tartaglia III (wife Gina), Michael Tartaglia, Jayme Tartaglia, Natalie Nesbitt (husband Zach) and Sophia Rappucci, and his 7 great-grandchildren. Anthony is also survived by his 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of almost 50 years, Louise Tartaglia and by his son-in-law, John Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Carmella Tartaglia, and his brother Benjamin Tartaglia, all from Philadelphia, PA. Anthony will be remembered for his fighting spirit, love of life, sense of humor and for his love for his family. He served his country in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran. Tony was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years. He was also a passionate reader and learner; he had many interests and self-taught himself many things, like to speak German and Italian and to make stain glassed windows and lamps and prepare homemade wine and tomato sauce. He also painted murals. Tony could repair anything and even built his own house. He was a practicing Zen Buddhist and a self-made man who helped everyone that he could, including his mother, his brothers, his sisters, his children, and anyone, including strangers, who needed help. Tony incorporated Buddhism into many facets of his life, especially in respecting nature and the world around him. He grew up in Philadelphia, PA and raised his family in Ridley Park, PA but he made his home in Brigantine, NJ for the past 40 years. He loved Brigantine and he loved the ocean and the bay. Tony also had a home in Stuart, Florida, where he had many friends and spent many winters. Tony is loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
All are welcome to attend Tony's Farewell Graveside Service and Final Commendation on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:30pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330.
