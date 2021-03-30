Girone Bodine, Antoinette Josephine, - 72, of Vineland, NJ, Antoinette Josephine Girone Bodine passed away March 24, 2021 with family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Bernard Bodine. Her children Lisa Ahl (Marchee), Theresa Bodine, Mike (Sherry) Farside. Stepchildren Lynn Brago and Bruce Bodine. Her brothers Guy (monica) Girone and Joe Girone. She has 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Service will be held on April 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm Evangelists Church 1100 route 50. Mayslanding NJ 08330. Friends and Family will be received from 4-5pm. Private memorial service for family will be at 6:00pm.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.
Sympathy I'm offering to all those who are remembering and missing Toni -- 1 yr ago today. We played games together -- Words with Friends online, all sorts of games at her house, at our house . . . Someday we will see her again in heaven!
Grace Stirneman
March 24, 2022
I´ll never forget you Toni , you were one of a kind and I will always be thankful for the things you´ve done for Hallie and being who you are no matter what lol my thought and prayers go out to the Girone and bodine family . Bernie especially you your in my heart . I´m sorry everyone I can´t be present . Tony Iloveyou
Katie Collison
April 3, 2021
lots of memories over the last 50 or more years. Never to forget your wedding with Lou as your best man , choir at Trinity , Singing Ambassadors and Pinochele games. Rest in peace Toni. Ever in our thoughts!
polly & Russell
March 31, 2021
Our hearts go out to you and say "Happy memories for our visits together"
Grace & Don Stirneman
March 31, 2021
She was my best friend since day one , she will be dearly missed but I know she is looking down on me , love you forever
Hallie bodine
March 31, 2021
I´ve countless memories of our shared family dinners and holiday celebrations over so many years.
Terri & Quentin Mundy
March 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss keeping all in my prayers
Dawn Cottrell
March 30, 2021
I will be missing you Toni God bless your family And comfort them peace Amen
Linda Caudill
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! All of you are in my thoughts and prayers! Second Corinthians 1: 3-4