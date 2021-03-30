Girone Bodine, Antoinette Josephine, - 72, of Vineland, NJ, Antoinette Josephine Girone Bodine passed away March 24, 2021 with family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Bernard Bodine. Her children Lisa Ahl (Marchee), Theresa Bodine, Mike (Sherry) Farside. Stepchildren Lynn Brago and Bruce Bodine. Her brothers Guy (monica) Girone and Joe Girone. She has 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Service will be held on April 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm Evangelists Church 1100 route 50. Mayslanding NJ 08330. Friends and Family will be received from 4-5pm. Private memorial service for family will be at 6:00pm.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.