Antonie "Toni" Stahl
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
Stahl, Antonie "Toni", - age 97, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021, almost One Month from her 98th Birthday. Born March 21, 1923 in Munich, Germany to her Father Anton Eckl and her Mother Anna Frank Eckl. Toni was born right before The Great Depression and grew up in Germany during World War II. She was sponsored by her Aunt to move to the United States when she was in her twenties. After settling in Wildwood, she started working at a company making blue jeans. She taught herself English while she was at work, learning a few words a day. Toni married Jacob C. Stahl who had received an Honorable Discharge from the US Army while serving during World War II as a Technician. He later went on to retire from the Philadelphia Orchestra as an accomplished Violinist. Toni was a fixture on the Wildwood Boardwalk for decades. Toni would ride her bike in the morning and walk the same boardwalk in the evening, every day, even in the snow and rain. Returning at the end of her trips to happily sit on her deck and watch the ocean and enjoy the sunshine. Anyone that has met or was friends with Toni, over her 97 years of life, can vouch for her "Great Spirit" and "Beautiful Personality". She will be sorely missed. Toni is survived by her Nephew Hans in Munich, Germany and locally by her Nephew's Earle and Erik Collins and their families. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 there will not be any services immediately. When the time seems right, we will notify family and friends for a "Celebration of Toni's Life". If you would like to be contacted please email: [email protected] Upon Toni's request, her ashes will be sent to Munich to be placed in her family's funeral plot. Condolences can be shared at: www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. Toni spent her last final days resting comfortably with a lot of Love present from the Amazing Staff at "The Shores at Wesley Manor" in Ocean City, NJ where she had one last opportunity to give back and make the people around her smile because like Toni said: "There Is Always Room For Chocolate"! Upon Toni's thankful bequest, please make any donations to: "Helen Keller International": www.hki.org.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Toni, My Queen of Lavender, you touched my heart! I will forever be blessed that I was able to share just a tiny bit of your life with you. I´ll always miss you. Sweet dreams.
Sheryl
March 8, 2021
Such a beautiful person and all around inspiration for all generations. She loved flowers and gave me a few pieces of her lovely lilacs which now when they bloom I can have something to remember her by. RIP my friend and heaven received an angel
Sandra Link
March 2, 2021
We only knew Toni for a short time before she went to assisted living. She had wonderful stories of living in Munich during the war. She was always on her deck when she wasn´t riding her bike. When we would leave to go home she would always ask, "Are you coming back?" RIP Toni.
Irene & Ray Tralie
February 28, 2021
Her memory will live on for everyone who loves to pedal the seaside. Always a happy greeting Good morning Tony she would say good morning
James McQuillan
February 28, 2021
With sincere sympathy my condolences to the family during this sad time.. Toni will be missed thou her legacy lives island girl truly sorry for ur loss keep the faith!!
Steve bellantine
February 28, 2021
