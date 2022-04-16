Menu
Antonio Cortez Monroe Jr.
1995 - 2022
BORN
1995
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jennings Funeral Home - Pleasantville
501 South New Road
Pleasantville, NJ
Monroe, Antonio Cortez, Jr., - 27, of Galloway, better known as "Tone Tone" or "Tone" was born March 23, 1995, in Pomona, and departed this life Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home. Tone Tone attended Millville and Mays Landing school districts, graduating from Oakcrest High School in 2013. Throughout his life, he played basketball, football, and boxing. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Angel Robles (Beegee), Robert C. Monroe, and Leroy Bunch. He leaves to cherish fond memories: his mother and father, Eveliz Robles-Cooper (Galloway, NJ) and Antonio Monroe, Sr. (Mays Landing, NJ); maternal grandmother, Jackie Escalera (Pleasantville, NJ); paternal grandmother, Lora Bunch (Mays Landing, NJ); brothers, Kani Austin (Galloway, NJ), and Tyreise Stephens (Lithonia, GA); sister, Antonia Monroe (Mays Landing, NJ); and a host of other loving relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. Services will be held 11AM Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Jennings Funeral Home, Pleasantville.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza,, Atlantic City, NJ
Apr
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings Funeral Home - Pleasantville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
