Monroe, Antonio Cortez, Jr., - 27, of Galloway, better known as "Tone Tone" or "Tone" was born March 23, 1995, in Pomona, and departed this life Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home. Tone Tone attended Millville and Mays Landing school districts, graduating from Oakcrest High School in 2013. Throughout his life, he played basketball, football, and boxing. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Angel Robles (Beegee), Robert C. Monroe, and Leroy Bunch. He leaves to cherish fond memories: his mother and father, Eveliz Robles-Cooper (Galloway, NJ) and Antonio Monroe, Sr. (Mays Landing, NJ); maternal grandmother, Jackie Escalera (Pleasantville, NJ); paternal grandmother, Lora Bunch (Mays Landing, NJ); brothers, Kani Austin (Galloway, NJ), and Tyreise Stephens (Lithonia, GA); sister, Antonia Monroe (Mays Landing, NJ); and a host of other loving relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. Services will be held 11AM Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Jennings Funeral Home, Pleasantville.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 16, 2022.