Arlene F. Fadigan
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Fadigan, Arlene F., - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, lost her battle with cancer on December 19th 2021.Born in Johnstown P.A. on July 21st 1937. She was preceded in death by her beloved Husband James J Fadigan and by her dearest son James J Fadigan Jr. She is survived by her beloved family, daughter Linda Chrom ( Kenneth) of Newtonville; son Franny "Frank" Fadigan (Irene) of Brigantine; her granddaughter Christina Mawhinney ( Brian) of Williamstown; her sister Lois Philip of Severn MD; her brother Frank Koller (Phyllis) of Mechanicsburg PA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends including, her bestfriend Donna Renart "Thelma" and "Adopted Daughter " Linda Battaglia Todd. She was active in her Church. She enjoyed doing Ceramics, playing Bingo and loved Yard Sales. She also loved going to the Casinos. She enjoyed Sports, especially The Phillies and often went to games with her family especially her Granddaughter, and loved The Philadelphia Eagles. She was an Avid Bird watcher and had numerous bird feeders around her home. Arlene worked for many years as a Hotel Manager in the Atlantic City area. She most recently worked in the Healthcare Profession as an office Receptionist. She worked the EHT Voting Polls for many years. She spent many Holidays volunteering at Sister Jean's Kitchen feeding the Homeless. She will be sadly missed by everyone who's lives she touched. Join us for a Celebration of her life. A viewing will be held on Monday, December 27th from 6-8pm at Adam's Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Rd. in Northfield and again on Tuesday December 28th from 10-11am at the Church of St. Katherine Drexel, 6075 West Jersey Avenue in EHT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am Officiated by Father Carl Spishak, a cousin of Arlene from Altoona PA. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Rt 40 May's Landing. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 24, 2021.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
Linda, Franny and family, I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. Please accept my condolences and may my prayers help comfort you during your time of mourning.
Debbie Baumgartel Eden
December 25, 2021
Linda I am so sorry for your loss. Condolences to you and your family. Your mom was a wonderful lady. I am sending you hugs and prayers xoxo
Mary McMaster
Friend
December 24, 2021
