Arlie Brown
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Brown, Arlie, - 60, of Galloway, was suddenly called by the Lord on June 10, 2021. He was born July 20, 1960. He was employed by the John Brooks Recovery Center as a CDAC. He had previously worked at Ginsburg Bakery, Atlantic Prevention Resources, Lighthouse Recovery Center. Arlie was an ordained Deacon at New Shiloh Baptist Church, where was also the Vice President of the Usher Ministry and served on the church's annual Usher's Day Committee. He also sang with the Male Choir at Resurrection New Covenant Church. In 2017, joined New Hope Baptist Church of Atlantic City where he sang with the Disciples of Christ Men's Chorale. Th church will posthumously name him a Deacon. Arlie loved the Cowboys, the Cardinals and Caddies. He played in major league baseball in his earlier years. He leaves to cherish his memory: his very special friend, Marcy; and his gym brothers, Rob, Gene, Hart, Scott, Booker, Mark and Brian; and his church family; and co-workers. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, July 3, 2021, New Hope Baptist Church, 706 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very good person helped everyone deal with life I´ll miss you my freind
RICHARD PETERS
August 5, 2021
Arlie rest in peace my friend .... You helped me mentally so much since we´ve met .... You´ll always be in my heart Sir and we shall meet again .... Thank you for everything
Ryan Johns
July 2, 2021
