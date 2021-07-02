Brown, Arlie, - 60, of Galloway, was suddenly called by the Lord on June 10, 2021. He was born July 20, 1960. He was employed by the John Brooks Recovery Center as a CDAC. He had previously worked at Ginsburg Bakery, Atlantic Prevention Resources, Lighthouse Recovery Center. Arlie was an ordained Deacon at New Shiloh Baptist Church, where was also the Vice President of the Usher Ministry and served on the church's annual Usher's Day Committee. He also sang with the Male Choir at Resurrection New Covenant Church. In 2017, joined New Hope Baptist Church of Atlantic City where he sang with the Disciples of Christ Men's Chorale. Th church will posthumously name him a Deacon. Arlie loved the Cowboys, the Cardinals and Caddies. He played in major league baseball in his earlier years. He leaves to cherish his memory: his very special friend, Marcy; and his gym brothers, Rob, Gene, Hart, Scott, Booker, Mark and Brian; and his church family; and co-workers. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, July 3, 2021, New Hope Baptist Church, 706 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 2, 2021.