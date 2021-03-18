Menu
Arline Saitta
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Saitta, Arline, - 86, of Galloway, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on March 16, 2021. Arline was born on March 22, 1934 in Somerset County to Edward and Lillian Cornell. Arline is survived by her three beautiful children, Wayne Bankes (Judy), Carol McDowell (Kevin), and Cathy Shourds (John), who blessed her with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Arline was better known as "Grandma Red" because of her love for the color red that she wore often. She had the best sense of humor that kept her family on their toes and constantly laughing. She loved to dance and was always the first one on the dance floor at any occasion. She truly adored her family and it was evident throughout her home as her walls were covered in family photos. She lived a long and beautiful life and will be missed dearly but her family is at peace knowing that she is finally reunited with her mother who she lost at the very young age of 12, and her loving husband, Lenny Saitta. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing
NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
Lynda & I are so sorry for your loss Praying for your family.
Jim Lawlor
March 21, 2021
Lou and I are sorry we can't attend you Mothers Funeral but we send our deepest sympathy. She is in a better place now and will watch over You and your Family always.
Lou and Wynnona Pantalone
March 19, 2021
I will miss our phone calls because of covid I couldn't visit never got my last hugs but I did get my last I love you thank you for my sister for that she always told me how much she missed lenny her husband and now she is no longer missing him for he is there for her I will miss and love her always in my heart
Cathy shourds
March 18, 2021
