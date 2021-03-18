Saitta, Arline, - 86, of Galloway, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on March 16, 2021. Arline was born on March 22, 1934 in Somerset County to Edward and Lillian Cornell. Arline is survived by her three beautiful children, Wayne Bankes (Judy), Carol McDowell (Kevin), and Cathy Shourds (John), who blessed her with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Arline was better known as "Grandma Red" because of her love for the color red that she wore often. She had the best sense of humor that kept her family on their toes and constantly laughing. She loved to dance and was always the first one on the dance floor at any occasion. She truly adored her family and it was evident throughout her home as her walls were covered in family photos. She lived a long and beautiful life and will be missed dearly but her family is at peace knowing that she is finally reunited with her mother who she lost at the very young age of 12, and her loving husband, Lenny Saitta. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.