Munday, Art, - 78, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away at home on June 16, 2021. He was born December 16, 1942, in Wildwood, NJ, to the late Paul and Sarah Munday of Cape May, NJ. Art is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Munday; his children, Rose (Shawn Tuggle) Humphrey of Fayetteville, GA and Bill (Pat) Munday of Newnan; four grandchildren, Mark (Kristen) Humphrey, Jennifer (Andrew) Calhoun, Jason (Sarah) Gaudion, and Jenna Gaudion; two step-grandchildren, Nic and Leana Tuggle; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack (Bonnie) Munday; his nephew, Jason (Robin) Munday and their children, and his niece, Sarah (Troy) Hopkins and their children. Art served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged with the rank of Senior Airman. He spent the bulk of his civilian career as a Federally-licensed Jet Aircraft Mechanic with Eastern Airlines (19 years) and US Airways (10 years). He retired in 2005. His hobbies included piloting personal aircraft, duck hunting, model trains and their scenery, and watching wildlife. A funeral service was held in Fayetteville, GA. A graveside service will be held ***10am on Thursday, June 24, 2021*** at the Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.