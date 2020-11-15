Menu
Arthur H. Reymann Jr.
Reymann, Arthur H., Jr., - 77, of Woodbine, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Ventnor, NJ he has been an area resident all his life. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School and Villanova University. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1967 until his Honorable Discharge in 1972. Arthur had worked as a Field Tech for Comcast from 1974 until his retirement in 2017. He was predeceased by his parents: Arthur H. and Anne Reymann, a son: Arthur H. Reymann, III, and his wife: Sharon L. (nee Given) Reymann. Surviving are his children: Jason and Jennifer Reymann both of Woodbine, NJ, Companion: Carol Leonard, Sisters: Janice (Robert) Smith, Constance Reymann, brother: Christopher (Kim) Reymann and several nieces and a nephew. A Catholic Prayer Service will be offered on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 12 o'clock noon at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where a viewing with Covid restrictions will be held from 10:30 until time of service. Burial with military honors will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Belleplain V. F. W., PO Box 204, Dennisville, NJ 08214. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Godfrey Funeral Home
644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223
Nov
19
Prayer Service
12:00p.m.
Godfrey Funeral Home
644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223
