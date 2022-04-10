Menu
Arthur J. Stanert
Stanert, Arthur J., - 79, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away surrounded by family on April 3, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, he heroically served the Philadelphia Police Department then retired to Ocean City. Arthur was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Jersey Cape Region Antique Automobile Club of America, and the Ocean City Dog Park. Arthur was a gifted painter and mechanic, who could build or fix anything. He enjoyed refurbishing cars, daily coffee with friends, and hanging out at the dog park. His sense of humor will not be forgotten. He leaves behind his loving wife, Nancy Stanert (Marinari), sisters Nancy Fante (Arthur), Judy McGowen (Charles), his children, Nicasia Caires (Michael), Joseph Anzalone (Danielle), Charles Stanert, Tina Krautzel (Thomas), Catherine Stanert, his nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Along with his parents Oscar "Buck" and Anna Stanert (Warner), he was predeceased by his son, Arthur, Jr. His Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of his family. Donations in memory of Arthur may be made to: The American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
