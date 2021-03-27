Caruso, Ashly, - 27, of Hollywood, CA formerly of Williamstown, NJ passed away suddenly on March 18, 2021. Ashly attended Rowan University and worked in the entertainment industry. She had many appearances on TV. She also worked at tanning salons. Ashly was planning to attend college in San Francisco to further her career in interior design this fall. Ashly will always be remembered for her beautiful free spirit and her kind, generous heart. She loved her family and her many friends. She took great joy in being the aunt of her beloved niece "Gracie-Bop". Ashly was known for giving the most special gifts, she helped so many people feel special just by her presence. She knew how to "keep it real" and make you laugh by her unique sense of humor. She could make every opportunity a photoshoot and fashion show, always making us look our best. As our game night queen, she made every gathering fun and full of love. Our precious Ashly was beautiful inside and out. Although she will be greatly missed by many, Ashly will remain with us in spirit and in our hearts. Her bright light, pure heart, and captivating smile will shine in us forever. Ashly is predeceased by her father, Nicholas Caruso, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Charlene DeCicco, her grandmother Teri Ciccarelli, her brothers and sisters, Nicholas Caruso, Jr., Alyssa Caruso, Harrison Bock and Dara Perrin (Adam). Also surviving is her niece Gracie Bop and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation with the family will begin at 1:30pm followed by a celebration of Ashly's life at 2:30pm on March 27, 2021 at the Winslow Methodist Church, 27 Hall St., Winslow, NJ 08095. Immediately following the service an invitation has been extended for everyone to join the family for fellowship and a catered dinner in the Fellowship Hall at the Church from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. In honor of Ashly and in true Ashly fashion, please join us in wearing black and red in her memory. Cremation was private. For additional information, directions or to leave a heartfelt condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help defer funeral expenses would be appreciated. Please call Shari Schneider at 215-858-4370 to coordinate the donation.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.