De Graaf, Audrey, - 85, of Smithville, NJ, of the Four Seasons community, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday morning June 6, 2021. She was a graduate of Richfield Park high school and remained in contact with some of her high school chums until the end. Audrey was born in 1935 to parents Andrew and Matilda. She had an older brother John and younger sister Helen and they were very close their whole lives, eventually expanding the group to her husband John, brother-in-law William (Bill), and sister-in-law Joan. Audrey and her husband John would spend over 30 years in Pompton Lakes, NJ raising their only child Dawn. They lived in a picturesque, tightknit neighborhood and made many long lasting friends there. Upon her husband's retirement, they moved to a South Jersey community where they enjoyed activities, travel with friends, and had a good reign as the couples Bocce Ball champions! Audrey's favorite pastime was shopping and she was an expert! Audrey was devoted to her husband, caring for him even when she herself needed care. Audrey and John were married just over 60 years. Husband John and daughter Dawn were by her bedside when she passed. She felt no pain. She is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Dawn and her husband, Terry Yarbrough; her two grandsons, Cassius Vasquez and Aaron Vasquez; her niece, Laura Talton of Virginia; and Rose Andrews, wife of her deceased nephew, Barry Andrews. There will be a brief memorial service at Ocean County Memorial Park, Building 1 East Chapel, 280 Wells Mills road in Waretown, at 11:00 am June 16th with a repass to follow at ELEMENTS of Manahawkin. 635, Rt. 72 (one block off the Parkway). Please join us. Arrangements by Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.