Scari, Audrey C. (Hynes), - 92, of Vineland, died peacefully at home on April 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. Audrey was born in Brooklyn, NY. After marrying her WWII Marine Corp Veteran Vincent, they traveled the country, sharing many adventures. They eventually made Vineland their home for over 60 years. Audrey was the Art Director for Vineland Labs/IGI/Evsco for over 25 years, retiring in 1999. Audrey was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles. She was a writer - writing many short stories and an epic novel. Her love of the beach took her to Ocean City every year for vacations with her family. She enjoyed playing games, especially cards and loved the slot machines at the casinos. Audrey is survived by her loving children Steven Scari (Robin), Linda Wynters (Gabriel) and Michael Scari (Suzanne); grandchildren Gabriel, Stefanie, Cameron, Jennifer (Samuel) and Jessica, who they lovingly called Nanny. She is also survived by her sister Madeline McDonough (Lenny) and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Vincent and her sister Lorraine Muller (Bill). A church visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9:15am to 11:15am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Audrey may be made to: Disabled American Veterans
, Attention: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 7, 2022.