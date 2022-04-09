Smick, B. Harold, Jr., - 96, of Elsinboro, Salem County mourns the passing of B. Harold Smick, Jr., a pillar of the community. He was an inspired leader who led by example and deed, a generous person, contributing time and energy to many organizations and individuals and a friend to all. Harold passed away peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, with his family by his side. Born on May 2, 1925, to B. Harold Smick, Sr. and Mildred Smalley Smick. He was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1943 and a graduate of Pierce Business School in 1947. Married to the former Claire J. Saunderlin for 64 years. Harold was a member of Quinton Baptist Church, serving as treasurer for 62 years. Third generation to head the family business, Smick Lumber, in Quinton, NJ, which was started by his grandfather, Isaac S. Smick, in 1906. Serving as Secretary-Treasurer and President and Chairman of the Board. Chairman of the Board, treasurer and member of various committees for the Eastern Building Material Dealers Association and for the National Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association. One of those committees was for the revision of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, in which he was present when President George W. Bush signed it into law in 2005. Known as "Mr. Rotary", a member of the Salem Rotary Club for 65 years, serving as President and Chairman on many committees. District Governor for District #7640: 1984 to 1985. Rotary International Nominating Committee for RI Director. Rotary Literacy Committee which sent books and encyclopedias to Southwest Africa, to help teach English. Headed a project to build an orphanage dormitory, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Zone Coordinator for the "Population and Development Task Force" of RI. Became a Paul Harris Fellow in 1978. Provided a Paul Harris Award to President George H. W. Bush. Positions held by Smick over the years: Clerk for Senator John A. Waddington – NJ Senate, Board of Director of City National Bank, Heritage Bank, Midlantic Bank and Security Savings Bank, Board of Director and Treasurer for Quinton Loan and Building Assoc., Director and Treasurer for Salem County Mutual Fire Ins. Co., Chairman of Salem Co. Cultural Heritage Commission, Board member of Salem Co. Memorial Hospital, Commissioner for Delaware River and Bay Authority, Member of NJ Redevelopment Authority, Member of NJ World Trade Center Victims Memorial Commission, President of Salem East View Cemetery Assoc., President of South Jersey Council Boy Scouts of America, Trustee of the New Sweden Company celebrating the 350 the anniversary of the arrival of Swedes in the area, Salem County Historian, Chairman of Salem County's American Revolution Bicentennial Committee, NJ Tercentenary Committee of Salem County, Life member and President of the Salem County Historical Society, President of Salem County Cancer Society
Unit, Chairman for NJ March of Dimes
– Quinton Township, Vice President of Bd. Of Adjustment of Elsinboro Township, Director of Salem Chamber of Commerce, Member of Penns Grove Lodge #54 – Free and Accepted Masons, Board of Managers for NJ Baptist Convention, Treasurer of West Jersey Baptist Assoc. and member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the General Society of Colonial Wars. Awards received: Salem Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year - 1987 and the Lifetime Achievement Award - 2010, Rotarian Ambassador of the Year, Rotary Foundation Meritorious Service Award, RI Service Above Self Award, Distinguished Service Award from both National and Eastern Lumber Dealers Association, Boy Scout Good Scout of the Year – 1988 and the Silver Beaver Award – 2000, Salem County Historical Society Person of the Year, Elsinboro Township Community Development Award, Garden State Council Boy Scouts of America LifeTime Service Award - 2017. Harold enjoyed visiting Rotary clubs locally and worldwide, being an honorary member of the Penns Grove Rotary Club and the Salem Exchange Club, listening to opera, visiting opera houses in his travels and being a subscriber to the Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera Co., reading, gardening, keeping Salem Co. roads clean, giving out boxes of chocolate covered crackers at Christmas time, animals, world traveling, history, genealogy, politics, collecting U.S. stamps, antiques and presidential autographs, and attending Presidential inaugurations from F.D.R. in 1941 through Trump in 2017. Predeceased by his wife Claire – 2016, his daughter Patricia Erich – 2007, his son-in-law Eric Peterson – 1997. Survived by his daughters Barbara Peterson, Janice Patten (Joseph), his son B. Harold Smick, III (Rita). Also survived by 3 grandchildren: Scott T. Peterson, Rebecca L. Peterson (Jammie), Kevin H. Smick (Rebekah), his son-in-law Stephen Erich, his cat Verdi and his faithful caregivers – Diane Uttley and Vicki Brecht. SERVICES will be held at the Quinton Baptist Church, 46 E. Main St. Quinton, NJ 08072. VIEWING Friday, April 8 from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday, April 9 from 9:30am to 11am. SERVICE at 11am. Many thanks to all of the dedicated Smick Lumber employees who have worked at the lumberyard over the years. It is deeply appreciated. We, also, want to thank Salem Home Health and Hospice Care for their wonderful service and compassion shown to our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quinton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 6, Quinton, NJ 08072, The Salem County Historical Society, 83 Market St., Salem, NJ 08079 or make a check out to: Rotary District 7505 Foundation, Inc. and put in the memo on the check: B. Harold Smick, Jr.- mail to Rotary District 7505 Foundation, Inc., 21 Jumping Brook Drive, Lakewood, NJ 08701 or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 9, 2022.