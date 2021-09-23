Menu
Bahir Browsh
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jules E. Mastbaum High School
FUNERAL HOME
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
Browsh, Bahir, - 76, of Longport, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2021. Bahir found new friends wherever he went, always ready with a joke and making everyone he met feel like the most important person in the world. He could fix anything and was constantly tinkering with a house project or his various hobbies and collections. He loved nothing more than a gory movie, an impromptu nap, a night out at Quizzo, or a walk on the beach with his faithful companion, Whiskey. Above all, he was devoted to his family and immensely proud of his children, Alexis and Jared, whom he raised with his beloved wife Karyn until her death in 1998. He is survived by his children Alexis and Jared; siblings Mini, Betty, Gani, Perri, and Xhenet; and many nephews, nieces, and cherished friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Air Force Aid Society https://afas.org/ways-to-give/ or American Legion Post 469, PO Box 441, Longport, NJ 08403.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Viewing
10:00a.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA
Sep
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so saddened by this. Bahir opened the world of Airlines/ &TWA to me and so many others at Travel Bargains. I remember years later running into him at my at my Movie Theater job. He excitedly approached me and gave me a huge hug! I was so im awe that he remembered me and he was so kind and open. Even at Travel Bargains, despite being the BIG BOSS, he was so personable and friendly and always said hello. Just very respectful to all he encountered. We shared borders of our heritage homelands (Albabia and Greece) and we connected on that. R.I.P, Bahir. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Marie Gabrielson
September 11, 2021
Just the mention of Bahirs name brings a smile and lots of good memories of our younger days at TWA. My regret is that we did not stay in touch......a wonderful human being
Kathie Pagnam Davis
September 9, 2021
