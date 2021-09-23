I'm so saddened by this. Bahir opened the world of Airlines/ &TWA to me and so many others at Travel Bargains. I remember years later running into him at my at my Movie Theater job. He excitedly approached me and gave me a huge hug! I was so im awe that he remembered me and he was so kind and open. Even at Travel Bargains, despite being the BIG BOSS, he was so personable and friendly and always said hello. Just very respectful to all he encountered. We shared borders of our heritage homelands (Albabia and Greece) and we connected on that. R.I.P, Bahir. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

Marie Gabrielson September 11, 2021