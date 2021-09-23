Browsh, Bahir, - 76, of Longport, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2021. Bahir found new friends wherever he went, always ready with a joke and making everyone he met feel like the most important person in the world. He could fix anything and was constantly tinkering with a house project or his various hobbies and collections. He loved nothing more than a gory movie, an impromptu nap, a night out at Quizzo, or a walk on the beach with his faithful companion, Whiskey. Above all, he was devoted to his family and immensely proud of his children, Alexis and Jared, whom he raised with his beloved wife Karyn until her death in 1998. He is survived by his children Alexis and Jared; siblings Mini, Betty, Gani, Perri, and Xhenet; and many nephews, nieces, and cherished friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Air Force Aid Society https://afas.org/ways-to-give/
or American Legion Post 469, PO Box 441, Longport, NJ 08403.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2021.