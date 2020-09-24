Carelli, Barbara, - This is a story about a beautiful, gracious, caring human like few others in this world. Her life really started at 21 a newly minted mother of a beautiful baby boy. The baby, our David, was born with a high degree of debilitating Cerebral Palsy. From the day we were told his life expectancy would only be 12 months, till when he chose in his own way to go back to God at 43 years, I marveled at what my beautiful Barbara was able to do by securing for him a meaningful life and therefore allowing him the ability of giving, to all around, in ways us "normal" humans could not fathom. During this time she studied and became a nurse to better care for David and others. And others there were. Soon came our Ann Marie, an almost carbon copy of my Barbara. How spectacular she was, what a pleasure to behold, in character, beauty, and humanity, too soon we had to give her back to God, at 26 years of age...But, before that we welcomed our first adopted son, John, at age one, now a proud, handsome, accomplished 31 year old. Then the call we always remember...Mrs. Carelli, we have this child, 14 months of age, only 7 pounds with a feeding tube, can you help, and help she did, finally removing the feeding tube after 6 years and today Amanda a "probability" of never able to walk or talk autistic child, now 27 a beautiful, spunky, high functioning young lady as to ever grace this God's earth. Around life's corner, our Lord gave us Darin, one month old and 3 ½ pounds, a failure to thrive baby. Well, Barb took care of that, and even though we had to give him back this last May 3rd, 2020, he was handsome, intelligent, and outgoing, we loved him so much, what Mother need endure such a reoccurrence of losses, all the while, as of late quietly accepting the return of her cancer to which she knew there was no cure. During these last few months, she continued to care for our living children John, Amanda, and Sam who is our last adopted child coming to us at 3 weeks and a whopping 3 3/4 lb, failure to thrive baby, and now happily living life and running the family business. Thank You, our dear Mother, Thank You, my dear Wife, there can't ever be another one like you. 9/17/2020. Viewing and burial are private.