Conover, Barbara Anne, - of Somers Point, passed peacefully on February 19, 2021 at her place of residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fairview, Camden, NJ, she was the loving daughter of the late Cyril Edward Dunn, Sr., and Loretto Barbara McDonnell Dunn. She lived in Collingswood until moving to Somers Point. Mrs. Conover attended the Collingswood Public Schools and was a graduate of Collingswood High School and Glassboro State College. She taught in the Absecon schools and mainly in the Northfield School District for thirty four years as a kindergarten teacher, and loved every moment, especially the children; retiring in 1992. Mrs. Conover received her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1957, Teacher's Certificate in 1959, NJ Governor's Teacher Recognition (May 10, 1990) and Teacher of the Year. Barbara will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an avid gardener, animal advocate, reader, artist, musician, and Jazz enthusiast. She was a member of the N.J.R.T.A., NEA, A.C.R.T.A., Glassboro/Rowan Alumni Association, National Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, and St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. Barbara will be deeply missed by her adoring husband of 64 years, William Joel Conover, sister Jane Ellen (Dunn) Hofbauer, brother Thomas Joseph Dunn III, brother Cyril Edward Dunn Jr., brother James Sean Dunn, nieces and nephews. She was an affectionate and devoted Daughter, Wife, Sister, Mother, Mom-Mom and Auntie. Barbara's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244 on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00am. Burial will be in the Absecon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ, the National Audubon Society, and/or the National Wildlife Federation. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Barbara, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.