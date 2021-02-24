Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Anne Conover
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Conover, Barbara Anne, - of Somers Point, passed peacefully on February 19, 2021 at her place of residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fairview, Camden, NJ, she was the loving daughter of the late Cyril Edward Dunn, Sr., and Loretto Barbara McDonnell Dunn. She lived in Collingswood until moving to Somers Point. Mrs. Conover attended the Collingswood Public Schools and was a graduate of Collingswood High School and Glassboro State College. She taught in the Absecon schools and mainly in the Northfield School District for thirty four years as a kindergarten teacher, and loved every moment, especially the children; retiring in 1992. Mrs. Conover received her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1957, Teacher's Certificate in 1959, NJ Governor's Teacher Recognition (May 10, 1990) and Teacher of the Year. Barbara will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an avid gardener, animal advocate, reader, artist, musician, and Jazz enthusiast. She was a member of the N.J.R.T.A., NEA, A.C.R.T.A., Glassboro/Rowan Alumni Association, National Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, and St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. Barbara will be deeply missed by her adoring husband of 64 years, William Joel Conover, sister Jane Ellen (Dunn) Hofbauer, brother Thomas Joseph Dunn III, brother Cyril Edward Dunn Jr., brother James Sean Dunn, nieces and nephews. She was an affectionate and devoted Daughter, Wife, Sister, Mother, Mom-Mom and Auntie. Barbara's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244 on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00am. Burial will be in the Absecon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ, the National Audubon Society, and/or the National Wildlife Federation. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Barbara, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Joseph's of Somers Point
606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Feb
27
Burial
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Absecon Presbyterian Cemetery (church cem.)
208 N. New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My sympathy to Barbara´s family. We attended Glassboro together.
Judith Morris Haverstick
March 7, 2021
My dear sister, Barbara, I shall miss you, forever.
May you rest gently, in the palms of the hands of God.
Thomas J. Dunn, III
Brother
March 3, 2021
Barbara was a colleague when I first became a teacher in Northfield. She loved her job and was so kind to everyone. The students were lucky to have her as their teacher. I fell blessed that I was able to learn from her as a colleague. Prayers for family and friends.
Kristen Polak
February 28, 2021
With deepest sympathies to your family. My children remember your classroom fondly. Rest in Peace.
Elizabeth Previti
February 27, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss,I going to miss her god bless her.
Yerdy sierra
February 25, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. She was my kindergarten teacher and loved her. She was a sweet lady. Sending Prayers To her family.
Diane (Jones) Lovell
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results