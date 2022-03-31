Menu
Barbara Joan "Barb" Davies
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Davies, Barbara "Barb" Joan, - 84, of Wildwood Crest, NJ. Passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, on September 8, 1937, she became a lifelong resident of the Wildwoods at a young age. Barb married her beloved husband, James William Davies in 1951. Together, the two welcomed four children and became blessed with a large and loving family. Barb was predeceased by her loving husband, "Jim", and children, Michael and Patricia. She is survived by her two children, Jimmy (Kathy) and Barbara "Linda" Mahon, Nine grandchildren, Kim (Brandon), James (Jenni), Robert (Melodie), Kristal (Steve), Sean, Jamie, Michael, Kristin and Jenny, and Six great-grandchildren Avianna, Layla, Colin, Zoey, Autumn and Maverick. She dedicated her spare time to helping others and became a certified EMT, as well as attended nursing school. She was a bookkeeper for all of their local family businesses, including the 10th St. Marina, Sinclair's, Shore Tire, and the Apollo Ice Cream Parlor. Barb had a love for her dog, Gizmo, sunshine, laughing, and of course, Elvis. Those around Barb were drawn to her infectious, happy and festive personality. Barb was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Selflessness and generosity were two traits that highlighted her character. Barb touched the lives of so many people, and she will be greatly missed. A service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, with a viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ. Entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in Barb's name to the "Love of Linda Cancer Fund", PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home
1201 Central Ave.,, North Wildwood, NJ
Apr
2
Prayer Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home
1201 Central Ave.,, North Wildwood, NJ
Apr
2
Entombment
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St Mary's Cemetery
1056 Seashore Road, Cape may, NJ
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
