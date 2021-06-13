Menu
Barbara Burnham Rayner Eckhardt
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ
Burnham Rayner Eckhardt, Barbara, - 93, of Avalon, Barbara Eckhardt (nee Barbara Burnham Rayner) was born on January 22, 1928 in Lake Forest, IL to Helen M. Gibson and Gilbert Rayner. Her schooling started in Lake Forest, went on to Kemper Hall in Kenosha, WI and then graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1949 with a degree in Zoology. The fact that she not only went to school, but graduated with a degree during that time period speaks volumes. She was a member of the Avalon Civic Club, Avalon Senior Citizen Club, MASH chapter of the Cape Regional Hospital Auxiliary, and the Barrier Island Writers. She had joined St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor after moving south where both she and Dick were active supporters. Barbara passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 in the comfort of the summer home she shared with Dick, with her loving family by her side. She truly was a one of a kind woman; strong, smart, and ahead of her time. Although we are deeply saddened by her sudden passing, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her beloved husband, and many other family members that went before her. Aunt Barbara will forever be remembered and treasured inside the hearts of all who met her, especially her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and dear friends. Please visit www.normandean.com to leave your favorite memory and photo of Aunt Barbara to continue to celebrate her and the amazing life she led. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 21st at 11 am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 9425 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor by way of www.inmemof.org.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
9425 3rd Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
