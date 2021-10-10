Menu
Barbara E. English
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
English, Barbara E, - 69, of Northfield, left us quietly on Oct. 1st 2021. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years; Larry and a son Grady; her siblings hall (Debi) Zahrend and Patti (Rusty) Hanlon and their families. She is predeceased by her parents, Hall and Marie Zahrend. Funeral arrangements were private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry to hear about Barb's passing. Don't hesitate to reach out if you need anything
CHARLES Wright
October 23, 2021
Barb was wonderful person, & never had i bad word about anybody , was as genuine as they come! God bless her & family
Stephen perri & family
October 12, 2021
We are very sad to hear of Barb's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
John & Lori Monzo
October 11, 2021
