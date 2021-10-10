English, Barbara E, - 69, of Northfield, left us quietly on Oct. 1st 2021. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years; Larry and a son Grady; her siblings hall (Debi) Zahrend and Patti (Rusty) Hanlon and their families. She is predeceased by her parents, Hall and Marie Zahrend. Funeral arrangements were private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.