Ever since I can remember, my mom would take us up to Ocean City, New Jersey every summer to visit my Aunt Barbara. Those trips contribute to some of my favorite memories from when I was a kid. My aunt was a wonderful person. When I was really young she was in charge of entertainment for the Taj Mahal and treasury. She found God and gave that up to become a pastor. She loved to sing in her church choir or anywhere. She was very proud of her church. She passed away at 5:20 am on December 12. I'm so sad you're gone, but I'm so happy you're not suffering anymore. I love you Aunt Barbara.

Chris Dunn Family December 17, 2021