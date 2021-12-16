Frohock, Rev. Barbara Ann May, - 70, of Marmora, passed away peacefully at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, NJ on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Born in Arlington, VA, she lived in Dumfries, VA, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Marmora, NJ and was a resident at Autumn Lake Health Care, Ocean View, NJ, graduated from Gar Field High School in Woodbridge, VA, undergraduate degree from St. Joseph's College of Maine and Master of Divinity from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Barbara was an ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church, serving as pastor of Sea Isle City United Methodist Church from 2000-2012 and Goshen United Methodist Church form 1995-2000, with a part time charge at Green Creek Bethel United Methodist Church. Prior to her ministry, she was a CPA and worked in the Atlantic City casino industry as assistant casino controller, as well as financial and operations analyst and administrator of entertainment. Barbara served people of all faiths in her community and helped build active ecumenical ministries among the local churches, including seaside worship services and Hurricane Katrina mission trips to Alabama. In her youth she was an all-states gymnast and accomplished oboe player. She enjoyed music and singing, reading, skiing, sailing and camping and loved spending time with her family at home and at the beach. Survivors include Husband of 31 years Douglas Frohock, children Robert Prinz (Kyong), Frederick "Fritz" Prinz, Thomas Prinz (Svetlana), Denise Frohock Conover (William) and sisters Nancy McFarland (Jay) and Linda Dalgety (James), and was known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren Mason, Joley and Evan Prinz, Aidan Murray and Mila Prinz, Steven Frohock (Sara Seonia), Krystal Devlin (Nick Luci), David Watkins and Larinne, Fawn (Marcellus Weeks) and Arianna Conover, as well as great grandchildren Valley Frohock, Audrey Seonia, Dominick, Isabella, Victoria and Mia Luci, Brinnae Conover, Brian Cain Jr, and Adella Weeks and loving nieces and nephews Tony and Jerah DiCola, Ashley Black and Kelsey and Christopher Dunn. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Sarah May, brother Bob May (Sharon), sister Louise Waggy and nephew David Waggy, as well as father and mothers-in-law Richard and G. Patricia Frohock and brother-in-law Rick Frohock. Her Funeral Service will be offered Saturday morning, December 18th at 11 o'clock from Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 North Shore Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of service. Due to COVID concerns, visitors at the funeral service are required to wear masks. If you have recently been exposed to Covid or if you are not feeling well, please do not attend the funeral service, but enjoy it through the live stream by clicking on the link to the left on her webpage at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be given to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Rd. Marmora, NJ 08223. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.