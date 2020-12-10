Menu
Barbara Gardella
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Gardella, Barbara, - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Dec. 2, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Margaret (nee Burke) and Charles Gartner and spent her formative years in Stamford, CT. She was married to her high school sweetheart for 45 years, Lt. Col. Edward A. Gardella, USAF, who preceded her in death. In Barbara's late teens and early 20's she had a brief career as a professional singer in New York City. After High School she worked as an Executive Assistant to Author and Cartoonist, Ham Fisher, of the widely popular "Joe Palooka" Comic Strip. Barbara became a military wife, homemaker and mother of five. She had a great sense of humor, and was an entertaining storyteller. Barbara loved to cook and was proud of her culinary skills. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to make them laugh. Barbara was an active volunteer for several charities and non- profit enterprises. She is survived by her brother Dr. Richard Gartner (David) of Palm Springs, California, her five children, Allison (Steve) Buono of Sewell, NJ, Craig Gardella of Nashville, Tenn, Diane (Jeff) Nettles of Egg Harbor TWP, NJ, David (Debra) Gardella of Egg Harbor TWP, NJ, and Jacquelyn (Michael) Custodio of Egg Harbor TWP, NJ. Barbara was a loving grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Barbara's interment will be at the Estell Manor Veterans Park Cemetery. A private Memorial Service will be held this Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, (stjude.org),or another charity of your choice.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
I am so sorry for your loss please know I am thinking of you all
Denise shaw
December 19, 2020
Diane & GF, so sorry for your loss. Barbara was a funny lady. We still talk about the lodge's Halloween party at the old Northfield scout building. Suck a fun time with you Mom. May she rest in peace. Our prayers go out to you and your family.
Michael Kernan & Phil Krula
December 13, 2020
