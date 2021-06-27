Hattman, Barbara "Bobbie", - 82, of OceanView, Barbara Hattman, of Oceanview, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara "Bobbie" Hattman was born on December 3, 1938 daughter of Frank and Ann Crivella of Mt. Lebanon, PA. Bobbie was preceded in death by 7 of her 10 siblings. Surviving Bobbie is her Brother Frank Crivella, of Pittsburg, PA, Sister Patty Phillips of Hilton Head, SC, and Sister Mary Jo Pusitire of Pittsburg, PA. Bobbie lived a long, beautiful, and fulfilled life. She lived with kindness, dignity, and pride. Bobbie enjoyed a fulfilling life as a wife of 60 years, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother of seven who she was known to them as "Meme". After graduating from St. Joseph's school of nursing in 1960 as an RN, Bobbie spent her working life as a Registered Nurse in several Emergency Rooms. Her most enjoyable position was at Elmer Hospital where she worked for 11 years. After retirement, she traveled with her husband to all 49 states, Mexico, and Canada in their RV meeting new friends along the way. Bobbie enjoyed reading, attending mass, visits to the gym, fishing from their boat, and spending time on the beach. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 60 years Charles Chick Hattman; Daughters Linda Oliver and husband Daniel Oliver of Ocean City, MD, Carla Jobgen and husband Duane Jobgen of Scenic, SD, And Son Mark Hattman and wife Helene Hattman of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; Grandsons Derek Oliver, Brett Oliver, and Tom Jobgen; Granddaughters Ami Oliver, Carly Hattman, Emily Hattman, and Macyn Hattman. Services are private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.