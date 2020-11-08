BURWELL, BARBARA JOAN, - also known as "Bobbie", was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on January 6th, 1937. She was the Daughter of Alberta B. Williams and Kenneth Burwell. Barbara had lived in her native town before she passed away in Hammonton, NJ, at the Hammonton Center on April 2nd, 2019. She was eighty-two years old. Barbara moved from Atlantic City, NJ to Philadelphia, PA at an early age. Her education included boarding school in Delaware County, PA, and Hallahan High School in Philadelphia. Later, she proudly acquired her LPN, with which she successfully worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. Barbara was well-beloved by her two children, from her marriage to Norman W. E. Satchell. In her last days, she and her children shared special times. Many will fondly remember Barbara's vibrant and down-to-earth personality. Barbara knew the Lord, as affirmed by Pastor Mozelle, who led her in profession of faith in Jesus Christ. Through God's mercy, Barbara withstood many storms of health. Barbara leaves behind one loving Son, Norman C. Satchell; one loving Daughter, Dianne Satchell Robinson; one loving Son-in-law, Daniel K. Robinson; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; Cousins, extended family, and friends. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor LLC ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @609.344.1131.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.