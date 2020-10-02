Nicolosi, Barbara Joan, - 80, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020, at her son's home in Mays Landing. Born and raised in Union City, she later moved to North Bergen, NJ. She moved to Estell Manor in 1967. She was devout in her Catholic faith and enjoyed teaching religious education for many years. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Louis. She is survived by her children: Louis Nicolosi, Jr. and Barbara Ann Nicolosi; grandchildren: Brandon and Casey; brothers Richard Ferrante and John Ferrante; and many other nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, from 9-10:30 AM at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Dorothy. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
