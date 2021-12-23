Menu
Barbara Lisitski
Lisitski, Barbara, - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on December 19, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1941 and worked at Wheaton Plastics for 10 years. She loved to collect dolls and loved her dog Missey for 18 years and also adopted Deva. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents Arthur and Helen Kuppel. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Frank; son William O'Shea and his wife Phoebe and grandkids Stephanie and Maureen O'Shea, and son John O'Shea and his wife Dawn and grandkids Jonney and Brian O'Shea. Barbara will be missed. A viewing will be held on Monday, December 27 from 10-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Dec
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
So sorry sending prayers Rest easy Barb God bless.
Teddy L Santone
Friend
December 27, 2021
