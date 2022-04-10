Lutz, Barbara "Bobbie" Johnson, - 94, passed away on April 5th, 2022. She was the daughter of Dr. V. Earl Johnson and Betty Johnson. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1945. She attended Syracuse University from 1945-1947 and transferred to Michigan State University 1947-1949. Bobbie worked for the Marie McCullough Modeling Agency and Atlantic City Convention Bureau. She was the president of the Women's Golf Association for two years and treasurer for two years. She was club champion at the Atlantic City Country Club in 1971. Bobbie was a member of Great Bay C.C and Clearwater C.C. She was active in the Children's Seashore House Auxiliary/ CHOP, serving as president for 2 years and treasurer for 7 years. She received the Maxine Haneman Award for service. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and was an active Bridge player. She enjoyed travelling to Europe, St. Maartin, and Hawaii. Bobbie is predeceased by her former husband Henry Thomas Cross, daughter-in-law Karen Frey Suplee, and sister Dorothy Ann Johnson Thomas; she is survived by children Cynthia Susan Cross Suplee (William), Valerie Cross Grossman, and H. Thomas Cross (Robin Adamo); grandchildren David M. Grossman (Challen), Bree Grossman Hester (Wesley), Julia Grossman, Kody and Kaden Suplee, Amy Suplee, Timothy and Ryan Suplee, Duke Grossman, William, Ava, and Clay Hester, and Kerri and Kyle Cross. Bobbie is survived by her former husband Robert J. McAllister, whom she was married to from 1969-1981. She is survived by their children Robert J. McAllister (Mary Jane Price), Mary Louise McAllister Casto, and Edward McAllister. She is predeceased by her husband Walter S. Lutz, whom she was married to from 1988-2001. They lived in Ocean City, NJ and Clearwater, FL. They were privileged to have attended The Masters five times. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews Anne Thomas (Tony) Platt, William C. Thomas Jr., Christopher (Deborah A. Thornley) Thomas, Jill Thomas, and John (Debra Herman) Thomas. Services were held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in Bobbie's memory to the Children's Seashore House/ CHOP, 3405 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.