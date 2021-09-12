McLaughlin, Barbara L., - 78, of Galloway, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Thomas G. McLaughlin and her children, Tom M. (Mary Sue) McLaughlin, Mary (Kenny) Cathey, Maureen McLaughlin, Steven (Kelly) McLaughlin, Kevin (Regina) Verow-McLaughlin, and Kathleen (Matt) Lowery. A celebration of life will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway on Saturday, September 18 from 9:30-11:30am followed by a 12:00 mass at OLPH Parish – Church of the Assumption. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the Girl Scouts of Southern and Central New Jersey. For more information and condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.