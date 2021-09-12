Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara L. McLaughlin
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
McLaughlin, Barbara L., - 78, of Galloway, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Thomas G. McLaughlin and her children, Tom M. (Mary Sue) McLaughlin, Mary (Kenny) Cathey, Maureen McLaughlin, Steven (Kelly) McLaughlin, Kevin (Regina) Verow-McLaughlin, and Kathleen (Matt) Lowery. A celebration of life will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway on Saturday, September 18 from 9:30-11:30am followed by a 12:00 mass at OLPH Parish – Church of the Assumption. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the Girl Scouts of Southern and Central New Jersey. For more information and condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am truly sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara. I know she is in a much better place with no pain. How wonderful it was to read about her life. I had the pleasure of sharing in music conversations with her, and enjoyed her in the OLPH Music Ministry for the years that I worked with her. Know that our family offers their condolences. We have a prior obligation and will not be able to attend, however, I know the music at mass will be a great tribute to her. Wishing you all comfort and peace in your loss. Sincerely, Donna Marie F. Berchtold, Director of Music ( Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish) Howard, Lauren (Kean) and Heather
Donna Marie Franchetta Berchtold
Other
September 17, 2021
To the McLaughlin Family, Doug and I are sending condolences to each and everyone of your extended family. We have many years of fond memories of Barbara in our hearts. For me, it was my time in the Girl Scouts and her teaching me how to be a great Girl Scout Leader. For Doug, he knew Barbara from early in life with his mother Ruth being her dearest friend. May you all have peace knowing that she is in heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. God Bless you all.
Douglas & Victoria Walton
September 12, 2021
Was so very sorry to hear of your loss. Her family was so important to her. Have such wonderful memories of being with her with scouts, PTAs, sports, all of those wonderful activities. God Bless you all. Love to Tom.
Susan Reitmeyer
Friend
September 12, 2021
I remember Barb from our girl scout days. We really enjoyed the clubs and the girls. She will be missed.
Bonnie Thomas
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results