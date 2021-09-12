I am truly sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara. I know she is in a much better place with no pain. How wonderful it was to read about her life. I had the pleasure of sharing in music conversations with her, and enjoyed her in the OLPH Music Ministry for the years that I worked with her. Know that our family offers their condolences. We have a prior obligation and will not be able to attend, however, I know the music at mass will be a great tribute to her. Wishing you all comfort and peace in your loss. Sincerely, Donna Marie F. Berchtold, Director of Music ( Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish) Howard, Lauren (Kean) and Heather

