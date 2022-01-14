O'Dowd, Barbara Louise, - 83, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022. Born in Atlantic City, she's been an Absecon resident for 58 years. Barbara is survived by her husband, Frank B. O'Dowd; her daughter, Elizabeth O'Dowd; her brother-in-law, Eugene O'Dowd; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be offered at 11AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.