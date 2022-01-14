Menu
Barbara Louise O'Dowd
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
O'Dowd, Barbara Louise, - 83, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022. Born in Atlantic City, she's been an Absecon resident for 58 years. Barbara is survived by her husband, Frank B. O'Dowd; her daughter, Elizabeth O'Dowd; her brother-in-law, Eugene O'Dowd; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be offered at 11AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We had many fun times in the neighborhood. Rest in peace.
Charlie Ellis
Friend
January 17, 2022
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss of Barbara. It is one of the most difficult times in life to go through and I hope that family and friends will support you during the coming months. God bless.
Marjorie Mathis Ewell
School
January 14, 2022
Sorry to hear about Barbara´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
George Garbutt and Chris Heim
January 14, 2022
