I am so sorry to hear of Barbara´s passing. I worked with her for 22 years, she was a good friend, and the best hearted person I know. I have been trying to get in touch with her since we both retire together, her phone rings and I leave her a message but never heard back from her. I have been missing her a lot because we had so many memories we were like a family at the Taj Mahal. May Barbara rest in peace. My deepest sympathy to the family. I´m sorry I was not at her funeral, because I just found out about her passing today.

Suzie Roman Friend June 22, 2021