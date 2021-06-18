Menu
Barbara J. Passacantando
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Passacantando, Barbara J., - 72, of Little Egg Harbor, , NJ passed away on Wednesday June 16, 2021. Born in Manhattan, NY Barbara spent time living in Absecon before moving to Little Egg Harbor about 8 years ago. Barbara worked as a waitress for many years and loved shopping, her NY Giants and NY Yankees. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Charles and Jean and siblings Charles "Butchie" Passacantando, Donna Lee Passacantando and Paul E. Passacantando. She is survived by her loving children Evajean Asroff and husband David of Franklinville, NJ, Luke Giaccio and wife Amy Mullen of Arlington, VA and Todd Giaccio of Waretown, NJ, siblings Anthony Passacantando, Peter Passacantando, Stacy Ziemba, April Collins and Mary Passacantando, grandchildren David, Brooke, Thomas, Rylee and Bruno, boyfriend Willie E. Turner and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Monday June 21, 2021 from 5-8pm with a short service at 7:45pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences, visit www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Jun
21
Funeral service
7:45p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Maxwell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Barbara´s passing. I worked with her for 22 years, she was a good friend, and the best hearted person I know. I have been trying to get in touch with her since we both retire together, her phone rings and I leave her a message but never heard back from her. I have been missing her a lot because we had so many memories we were like a family at the Taj Mahal. May Barbara rest in peace. My deepest sympathy to the family. I´m sorry I was not at her funeral, because I just found out about her passing today.
Suzie Roman
Friend
June 22, 2021
