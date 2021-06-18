Passacantando, Barbara J., - 72, of Little Egg Harbor, , NJ passed away on Wednesday June 16, 2021. Born in Manhattan, NY Barbara spent time living in Absecon before moving to Little Egg Harbor about 8 years ago. Barbara worked as a waitress for many years and loved shopping, her NY Giants and NY Yankees. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Charles and Jean and siblings Charles "Butchie" Passacantando, Donna Lee Passacantando and Paul E. Passacantando. She is survived by her loving children Evajean Asroff and husband David of Franklinville, NJ, Luke Giaccio and wife Amy Mullen of Arlington, VA and Todd Giaccio of Waretown, NJ, siblings Anthony Passacantando, Peter Passacantando, Stacy Ziemba, April Collins and Mary Passacantando, grandchildren David, Brooke, Thomas, Rylee and Bruno, boyfriend Willie E. Turner and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Monday June 21, 2021 from 5-8pm with a short service at 7:45pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences, visit www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 18, 2021.