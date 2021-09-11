Reed, Barbara H., - 72, of Linwood, gained her angel wings on Monday, September 6, 2021. Barbara was born in Erlangen, Germany on November 2, 1948 and came to the United States as a little girl with her mother. She proudly became a US citizen in 1958. When Barbara first came to this country she didn't speak English. As a young girl, she was bullied because of her speech. Barbara knew at that young age she wanted to spend her life as a speech therapist, to ensure no child would be treated differently due to their speech or ability to speak English. She certainly achieved her goal. During her 35-year career in education she perfected the speech of thousands of students. She was well loved at each district she worked: Northfield, Egg Harbor City and finally Gloucester County Special Services School District (GCSSSD). While at GCSSSD she worked in several Catholic schools: Assumption Regional in Pomona, St. Nicholas in Egg Harbor City, St. Vincent's in Mays Landing, and St. Josephs in Somers Point. During her time at GCSSD, she traveled all over South Jersey as their computer technician, helping her colleagues acclimate to new technology. In 2000, she was honored as Teacher of the Year for GCSSSD. It was one of her proudest moments and the highlight of her career. In addition to being a beloved teacher, Barbara also worked as the business office administrator at Bart Dickinson Marine. When she started working for Bart, he had only a few customers and at the time of her retirement, the company had grown by leaps and bounds. Barbara was so proud of Bart and all that they had accomplished together in making his company successful. Barbara was a "Mom" to so many throughout her life. She was always the adult kids could turn to for an encouraging word, a hug, or to cheer loudly for them in the stands at marching band competitions, football games and baseball/softball games. Barbara always believed that as a parent you need to be involved in and share a passion for the activities your children are passionate about. She was often quoted to say: "It's a good way to know what your kids are doing and who their friends are." As part of her involvement, she gave of herself to many organizations including holding roles as Junior Mom at the Ocean City Yacht Club and President of the Mainland Band Boosters. She was also a long time member of the Linwood Board of Recreation and the Linwood Historical Society. Barbara is predeceased by her parents William and Irene Herget. She is survived and missed daily by her daughter, Jennifer Reed Lee (Derrick) and her son, Jason Reed (Jillian). She will be forever loved and cherished by her grandchildren Ryan Lee and Madelyn Reed. Barbara will be missed by many family and friends especially Charlie Dreher and Patsy Guerrina. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13th from 5pm-7pm at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ. Her funeral mass will be held at St. Gianna's Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield on Tuesday, September 14th at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alma Daley Mainland Marching Band Scholarship Foundation or ADMMBSF and mailed to 21 Jackson Ave. Northfield, NJ 08225.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2021.